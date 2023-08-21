This weekend closed one more date for the Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. Unfortunately, most of them did not do well, as their team lost or simply did not have minutes, with the exception of Santiago Giménez, who scored again.
The experienced Mexican soccer player Andres Guardadoplayed only 6 minutes in the goalless draw between Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid.
Without a doubt, the ‘Little Prince’ has lost prominence in the Verdiblanco club.
the mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He returned to ownership with Salernitana from Italy.
The national goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Roma.
For his part, the defender Johan Vasquez He started on the substitute bench in the match where Genoa fell 4-1 against Fiorentina.
The Aztec defender entered at minute 59′ to replace his teammate Hefti.
The Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez He was once again a key player with Feyenoord in the Netherlands.
The attacker scored his team’s first goal to bring them closer on the scoreboard, where they drew 2-2 against Rotterdam.
Bad and bad for the Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez. The national striker could do nothing in Fulham’s defeat by a 3-0 win against Brentford, where he was replaced at minute 86 ‘by Adama Traoré.
This Sunday the West Ham United of the Mexican Edson Alvarez won 3-1 against Chelsea.
The ‘Machín’ came on as a substitute at minute 81′ to rest his teammate Ward-Prowse.
