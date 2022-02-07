Here we review how the performance of the national soccer players was on the other side of the pond with each of their squads.

The Verdiblancos fell on the scoreboard 2-0 against Villarreal. Andrés Guardado was replaced at minute 59′ by Rodrí; while ‘Factor’ watched the match from the bench.

The defender is still employed as a full-back and has done well in the team led by coach Alexander Blessin.

The Mexican played the 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Roma.

The ‘HH’ had a discreet performance and makes it clear that he is not going through a good football moment. Possibly, his hours are numbered with the Colchonero team.

Coach Eduardo Coudet decided not to send him to the start, because he was a starter in the Tricolor games on the FIFA date.

For its part, Orbelin Pineda He watched the game from the substitutes’ bench, where he still hasn’t received any minutes.

The ‘Tecatito’ immediately adapted to the demands of the game where Sevilla tied at zero goals against Osasuna, being one of the most dangerous elements of the club led by Lopetegui.

The ‘Machín’ looked solid on the pitch, although he couldn’t avoid being reprimanded just 7′ into the game for a reckless tackle.

Although he was called by coach Gerardo Martino for the FIFA date, he had no activity with the Mexican team.