Another week is over for mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. On this occasion, and compared to previous days, most of the Aztec elements did not do well, and few were able to stand out.
Here we review how the performance of the national soccer players was on the other side of the pond with each of their squads.
Bad and bad for Mexicans Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez with the Real Betis team.
The Verdiblancos fell on the scoreboard 2-0 against Villarreal. Andrés Guardado was replaced at minute 59′ by Rodrí; while ‘Factor’ watched the match from the bench.
What a moment the player is living John Vasquez with Genoa of the Italian league.
The defender is still employed as a full-back and has done well in the team led by coach Alexander Blessin.
The Mexican played the 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Roma.
On the other hand, the midfielder Hector Herrera He came on as a substitute at minute 76′ to rest Koke, this in Atlético de Madrid’s defeat against Barcelona by 4-2.
The ‘HH’ had a discreet performance and makes it clear that he is not going through a good football moment. Possibly, his hours are numbered with the Colchonero team.
The defender and national team Nestor Araujo he played just two minutes in the victory of his team Celta de Vigo against Rayo Vallecano by 2-0.
Coach Eduardo Coudet decided not to send him to the start, because he was a starter in the Tricolor games on the FIFA date.
For its part, Orbelin Pineda He watched the game from the substitutes’ bench, where he still hasn’t received any minutes.
Last Saturday, the player Jesús Corona only entered the game at minute 6 ‘, this due to the injury of the soccer player Gonzalo Montiel.
The ‘Tecatito’ immediately adapted to the demands of the game where Sevilla tied at zero goals against Osasuna, being one of the most dangerous elements of the club led by Lopetegui.
The player Edson Alvarez played the 90′ minutes in last Sunday’s game, where Ajax beat Heracles 2-0 at home.
The ‘Machín’ looked solid on the pitch, although he couldn’t avoid being reprimanded just 7′ into the game for a reckless tackle.
For his part, the midfielder Erick Gutierrez he was on the substitutes’ bench in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar, a team that has gone four games without losing.
Although he was called by coach Gerardo Martino for the FIFA date, he had no activity with the Mexican team.
