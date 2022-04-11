Last weekend ended another day for Mexicans who are trying their luck abroad.
For some footballers they were good days, as they were essential for the victory of their squads, however, for others it was not the best moment, since they did not have outstanding performances and could not do much to avoid the disaster of their club.
Here we present how it went to the Aztec elements that militate in the international leagues.
midfielder Andrew Saved He played 68 minutes in the game where Betis played against Cádiz.
The ‘Little Prince’ had a discreet performance and left in exchange for his partner Joaquín.
For its part, Diego Lainez saw from the bench the victory of the Betis team 2-1.
For his part, the ‘Tecatito’ Jesus Corona he played 83 minutes in Sevilla’s 4-2 victory over Granada.
The national team played a prominent role and provided the assistance for Lucas Ocampos to score the second goal for the Sevillians.
On the other hand, the defender Nestor Araujo He was present throughout the match where Celta de Vigo fell by the slightest difference against Espanyol de Barcelona.
The one that is deleted from the team is Orbelin Pinedawho once again watched the 90 minutes of the game from the bench.
For his part, the defender Edson Alvarez remains unstoppable and played the full 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
The ‘Machín’ is one of the essentials of coach Erik Ten Hag and will seek ownership in Qatar 2022 with El Tri.
Yesterday PSV Eindhoven authoritatively beat RKC 2-0. The steering wheel Erick Gutierrez He continues to own the title and played the 90 minutes, being a wall in the middle sector of the field.
Bad and bad for Genoa John Vasquez. The team lost by a landslide and at home 1-4 against Lazio.
The Mexican defender came off the substitution at minute 65′ to give entry to his teammate Domenico Criscito.
It should be noted that the situation is complicated for the national defender’s club, since they are in penultimate position and everything seems to indicate that there will be no way to save relegation from Serie A.
For its part, Hirving Lozano did not start in last Sunday’s game where Napoli received Fiorentina on Diego Armando Maradona’s court.
The ‘Devilish Doll’ entered at minute 46′ for Politano, although he could do nothing to prevent his team from falling 2-3.
In the Belgian league the defender Gerardo Arteaga He came on as a substitute in Genk’s 2-0 win over RFC Seraing.
The national team only played 8 minutes of the game when entering a ‘refreshment’ to rest Juklerod.
Already in Major League Soccer, the team of the Mexican striker Carlos candle faced the LA Galaxy in the Clásico del Tráfico.
The ‘Hyena’ played the 90 minutes in the loss of the angels by 2-1.
In that same game, striker Javier Hernández managed to score the first goal of the game from a pass from Grandsir.
The ‘Chicharito’ came out of change at 77 ‘to give his place to the Serbian Joveljic. With this annotation CH shows that he is in big plan and once again sends a signal to ‘Tata’ Martino.
The defender Josecarlos Van Rankin he played the entire game in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 win over Vancouver.
The Mexican was booked at minute 17′ for a mistimed tackle.
