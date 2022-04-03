This weekend the activity resumed after the FIFA Date and several Mexican soccer players had action in European soccer in the corresponding 2021/22 season and for this reason, we share with you how it went for the main representatives of the national team with their respective teams .
On this occasion, due to the recent FIFA Date, several players had no activity, played little or received rest and were not called up.
The ‘chucky‘ entered in the 69th minute and had the opportunity to provide an assist for the Neapolitan team to win 1-3 on their visit to Bergamo and stay in second place in the standings.
On the 28th of the eredivisiethe Ajax scored a visit to Groningen with a ‘machine‘ which came in exchange. With goals from tadic and Berghuisthe Amsterdam team prevailed convincingly on their visit to Groningen and thus remain at the top of the Dutch championship.
On the corresponding day 28 of the eredivisiethe PSV tied in his visit with the Twentethe Aztec midfielder started and only played 45 minutes, after leaving the game at halftime.
Celta de Vigo fell at home on matchday 30 against Real Madrid, the Mexican attacker Orbelin Pineda he entered at minute 81, so he was able to play just over 10 minutes.
On matchday 30 of the Spanish league, the Verdiblanco team thrashed Osasuna 4-1 at home and had the participation of Andrew Saved for just over 10 minutes entering the 80th minute of play.
The Genoa of the Mexican defender will play in Calcio until Monday, March 4 and could see activity as a starter, as he usually has.
The ‘tecatito‘ He came on as a substitute at minute 69 in the defeat of the Sevillian team against FC Barcelona for the minimum difference on date 30.
Raul Jimenez was not summoned by wolverhampton, Hector Herrera he was not summoned by Atlético de Madrid, Nestor Araujo he was not summoned by Celta de Vigo and Diego Lainez he stayed on the bench with Real Betis. While, Gerardo Arteaga stayed on the bench with him Genk.
