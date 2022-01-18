This weekend concluded the activity of the mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. On this occasion, and to the good news of the national elements, most came out victorious with their respective teams, some being outstanding in the match in question.
Here we present how the Aztec players who militate across the pond fared.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Mexicans Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez They did not see any activity in the game where Real Betis beat Sevilla 2-1.
Both national soccer players were not employed by coach Manuel Pellegrini for the match played last Sunday.
With that victory, the Verdiblancos advanced to the next round of the Copa del Rey.
In that same match, the debut of the Mexican was made official Jesus Manuel Corona with Seville.
The ‘Tecatito’ entered the pitch at minute 67′ to give player Rafa Mir a rest. The national wore the number 9 shirt and had a good performance, although he could not avoid the defeat of his team by 2-1.
Last Thursday, Atlético de Madrid received the always complicated visit from Athletic Club, who imposed conditions on the scoreboard and beat the team where they play by a score of 2-1 Hector Miguel Herrera.
The ‘HH’ received minutes again, entering the 84th minute of the game to replace his teammate Koke. The Mexican midfielder could look little in the absence of more time in the field.
On the other hand, on Saturday, the team of the Mexican striker and selected Raul Alonso Jimenez received a visit from Southampton on the Molineux pitch.
The Aztec attacker lived an outstanding moment and at minute 37′ he opened the scoring with a goal from the penalty mark. The final score was 3-1 in favor of Wolverhampton and Jiménez was replaced at 80′.
Yesterday, the Mexican Hirving Lozano he was the man of the match in the game where Napoli beat Bologna by a score of 2-0.
The ‘Devilish Doll’ was dispatched with the big spoon and got a double in the game, which fell at minute 20′ and 47′.
Already in the Eredivisie competition, the Mexican defender Edson Alvarez once again he was a key piece in Ajax’s landslide victory over Utrecht by a score of 0-3.
The ‘Machín’ played the 90′ minutes and continues to be one of the immovable elements of the strategist Erik ten Hag.
Another of the national soccer players who played 90 minutes in his game was Erick Gutierrez. Everything seems to indicate that the injuries ended up leaving ‘Guti’ in peace and now he is one of the key pieces that helmsman Roger Schmidt has.
The midfielder did a good job in PSV’s away game for the slightest difference against Groningen.
#Mexican #players #Europe #weekend
Leave a Reply