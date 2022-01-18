Both national soccer players were not employed by coach Manuel Pellegrini for the match played last Sunday.

With that victory, the Verdiblancos advanced to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

The ‘Tecatito’ entered the pitch at minute 67′ to give player Rafa Mir a rest. The national wore the number 9 shirt and had a good performance, although he could not avoid the defeat of his team by 2-1.

The ‘HH’ received minutes again, entering the 84th minute of the game to replace his teammate Koke. The Mexican midfielder could look little in the absence of more time in the field.

The Aztec attacker lived an outstanding moment and at minute 37′ he opened the scoring with a goal from the penalty mark. The final score was 3-1 in favor of Wolverhampton and Jiménez was replaced at 80′.

The ‘Devilish Doll’ was dispatched with the big spoon and got a double in the game, which fell at minute 20′ and 47′.

The ‘Machín’ played the 90′ ​​minutes and continues to be one of the immovable elements of the strategist Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder did a good job in PSV’s away game for the slightest difference against Groningen.