Lionel Messi is preparing for a very special semester. He will start a new season with PSG, where he will seek to find a better version and will try to get to the World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way.
The French team toured Japan and we review how the Argentine did.
The first two games he started, but was replaced in both games. In the first half he left at halftime and in the second at 62 minutes. In the third match he started on the substitute bench and came on in the 59th minute. Today the last game was played and he played until the 72nd minute.
He scored his first goal in the second game against Kawasaki Frontale after an assist from Hakimi and today he had his most outstanding performance for the statistics with a goal in the 6-2 win against Gamba Osaka and an assist for Neymar.
The new coach proposed a 3-4-3 scheme in all friendlies, so we can imagine him forming the attacking trident with Neymar and Mbappé. His position has been that of the “false 9”. “From what I have seen for ten days, he is a totally committed player. Above the rest, the whole planet knows what he is capable of,” were the words of the DT about him.
