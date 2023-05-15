This weekend ended one more day for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
As is already a tradition in 90min, here we present how it went: Santiago Giménez and Orbelín Pineda champions in their respective leagues.
The defender Johan Vasquez He continues to start with Cremonese, a team that faced Juventus this weekend and lost 2-0.
The Mexican soccer player did a good job in the lower part of the field, although he could do little to avoid the disaster.
The best Mexican player of the moment in Europe is Santiago Gimenez. This Sunday the ‘Bebote’ was crowned Eredivisie champion with Feyenoord, beating Go Ahead Eagles 3-0.
Santi Giménez got the second goal from a pass from Paixao. Definitely a great player!
Football player Eric Gutierrez he made the substitute bench in PSV’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Sittard.
The national defenderI Cesar Montes He continues as the undisputed starter for Espanyol and now he lost in the Clásico against Barcelona 4-2.
With this defeat, Espanyol remained in the penultimate position with 31 points and continues in the relegation zone.
the aztec footballer Jesus Manuel Corona He had a good game in Sevilla’s 3-0 win against Real Valladolid.
It took about 9 months to play again and it did not disappoint. ‘Tecatito’ came on as a substitute at 81′ for Montiel, and it took him 12 minutes to score the goal of the win.
In the second division of Spain, Marcelo Flores He continues to watch all Real Oviedo games from the substitute bench. The footballer is more than erased from the plans of coach Álvaro Cervera.
In the Belgian league the defender gerardo arteaga there was little he could do to prevent GENK’s 3-0 defeat by the Union. The Aztec soccer player was reprimanded.
The player Orbelin Pineda He won the Greek League championship with AEK. The Mexican team beat Volos NFC with a 3-0 win.
The ‘Maguito’ scored the third goal of the sentence, taking advantage of a good triangulation to finally push the ball before the goalkeeper left.
Finally, after 6 games without being benched, this Saturday Raul Alonso Jimenez He was considered by coach Lopetegui for the game against Manchester United where they fell 2-0.
The attacker started on the bench and made a substitution at minute 78′ for Diego Costa.
This Saturday the goalkeeper’s Salernitana Guillermo Ochoa achieved a victory that saved them from relegation in Serie A.
The team beat Atalanta 1-0, thus reaching 38 points and positioning itself in 15th place.
