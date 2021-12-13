Néstor Araujo played 90 ‘in a 0-0 draw between Celta de Vigo and Mallorca. 1 clearance, 1 blocked shot, 1/1 aerial duels, 17 accurate passes (65%) and 2/7 long balls. Celta is in position 13, with 17 points in 17 games played. pic.twitter.com/EHXy7Fb6UP – Julio Rodríguez? (@ julioordz10) December 10, 2021

On the other hand, Jose Juan Macías is still injured and could not participate in the 1-1 draw between Alaves Y Getafe. The azulón team is still involved in the issue of relegation, being the third to last with twelve points.

With respect to Real Betis, Andrew Saved He started in the 4-0 win over the Real society so that the Betic table was placed as third place with 33 points. Alex Moreno converted a double and the Brazilian Willian jose put up double assistance, while The Little Prince left the field at minute 67 and Diego Lainez he stayed on the substitute bench.

This Sunday the Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Real Madrid defeating Atlético de Madrid 2-0 from Hector Herrera, who relieved at minute 69 without being able to avoid the fall. With this, the Mattresses They are fourth in the table with 29 points.

#FACT 67 victories of @ Auardado18 with the @RealBetis. He equals those he achieved with PSV and is already only two away from his record with Depor (69). pic.twitter.com/0hFtBdz0eT – Fran Martinez (@LaLigaenDirecto) December 12, 2021

Despite having set off red alarms during the week after a strong blow to the face that took him out on a stretcher, Hirving lozano He started with Napoli, leaving the exchange at 63 ‘. Still playing in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Empoli he surprised them at 70 ‘to take the three points. In this way, the summit continues to move away from the Parthenopeans, who stayed at 36 points, four behind the leader Inter de Milan.

Napoli fell at home! ❌ With Hirving Lozano playing 60 minutes, Napoli lost 1-0 to Empoli and fell to fourth place in the #SerieAxESPN. ?https://t.co/6rZZ0Hlwpe pic.twitter.com/O6GrbtjEO7 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) December 12, 2021

On the other hand, the striker Juan Calero was not summoned by the Gil Vicente, which won by the minimum in his visit to the Pacos de Ferreira.

Precisely the PSV Eindhoven from Erick gutierrez was the one who snatched the lead by adding 37 units by hitting 1-2 to the NEC Nijmegen. However, Guti’s participation was practically nil since he relieved 90 + 3 ‘.

Painful fall for Ajax by Edson Álvarez! A victory for PSV could take the top of the #Eredivisie The ?? played 57 ‘https://t.co/agrm25XuXA pic.twitter.com/YtRH8B2Pek – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) December 12, 2021

Finally, Omar govea is still not contemplated by the Zulte-Waregem since he was separated due to indiscipline, although his team was beaten 3-0 by the Witches, sinking the Aztec table in the penultimate place of the tournament.