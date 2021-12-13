This weekend in Europe several of the Mexicans who are spread out in Spain, Italy, England, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal saw action with their respective squads, although it really was not a brilliant week for the foreign legion.
In LaLiga, the defender Nestor Araujo participated in the 90 minutes with Celta de Vigo in his visit to the Majorca, in a duel where the special guest never arrived. With the point, Celestial they move away from the relegation issue a bit by placing 15th with 17 points.
On the other hand, Jose Juan Macías is still injured and could not participate in the 1-1 draw between Alaves Y Getafe. The azulón team is still involved in the issue of relegation, being the third to last with twelve points.
With respect to Real Betis, Andrew Saved He started in the 4-0 win over the Real society so that the Betic table was placed as third place with 33 points. Alex Moreno converted a double and the Brazilian Willian jose put up double assistance, while The Little Prince left the field at minute 67 and Diego Lainez he stayed on the substitute bench.
This Sunday the Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Real Madrid defeating Atlético de Madrid 2-0 from Hector Herrera, who relieved at minute 69 without being able to avoid the fall. With this, the Mattresses They are fourth in the table with 29 points.
Inside of A series, Johan Vasquez entered change at minute 57 when the Genoa I already fell 0-2 in front of Sampdoria, but he could do little in the final defeat by 1-3, leaving The tap on rung 18 with ten points.
Despite having set off red alarms during the week after a strong blow to the face that took him out on a stretcher, Hirving lozano He started with Napoli, leaving the exchange at 63 ‘. Still playing in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Empoli he surprised them at 70 ‘to take the three points. In this way, the summit continues to move away from the Parthenopeans, who stayed at 36 points, four behind the leader Inter de Milan.
The one who did not have a good time was Raul Jimenez in the Premier League, as it left Wolverhampton Wanderers with ten elements to be sent off at the end of the first half, which cost dearly because they fell by the minimum against the leader Manchester City. The Wolf of Tepeji took a double yellow. He was first cautioned for a foul on the Spanish Rodri in midfield and 31 seconds later he received the second card for an infraction on the same player. The defeat left the Wolves in ninth place in the table with 21 units.
Going through the Primeira League, the Porto won by the minimum at Braga, with Jesus Manuel Corona entering 90 ‘. In this way, Dragons they remain at the top thanks to their 38 units.
On the other hand, the striker Juan Calero was not summoned by the Gil Vicente, which won by the minimum in his visit to the Pacos de Ferreira.
In the Eredivisie, the AZ Alkmaar surprised to get into the Johan Cruyff Arena to overcome 1-2 to Amsterdam Ajax from Edson alvarez. El Machín started with the locals, leaving the pitch at 58 ‘. After this disaster, the Children of the Gods they lost the top of the championship by staying at 36 points.
Precisely the PSV Eindhoven from Erick gutierrez was the one who snatched the lead by adding 37 units by hitting 1-2 to the NEC Nijmegen. However, Guti’s participation was practically nil since he relieved 90 + 3 ‘.
Now in the Jupiler Pro League, Gerardo Arteaga could not play in the 1-0 defeat of Racing Genk in front of KAA Gent because he was positive for the coronavirus and was separated from the team until he recovered. The Smurfs They are the eleventh rung of the table with 22 points.
Finally, Omar govea is still not contemplated by the Zulte-Waregem since he was separated due to indiscipline, although his team was beaten 3-0 by the Witches, sinking the Aztec table in the penultimate place of the tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexicans #Europe #weekend
Leave a Reply