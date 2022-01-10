One more week ended for Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old continent. On this occasion, most of the national elements found it difficult to stand out with their respective squads, while others went unnoticed.
Here we introduce you How was the performance of the Aztec soccer players who are fighting on the other side of the pond.
* It should be noted that in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie competitions, where Mexican elements play, the activity will start next week.
The Mexican forward Raul Alonso Jimenez he played 81 minutes in Wolverhampton’s away win against Manchester United.
The national attacker left the exchange to give entry to his partner Fábio Silva. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Wolves with a goal from Joao Moutinho.
On the other hand, in the Spanish league the defender Nestor Araujo He played the 90 minutes in the defeat of Celta de Vigo by the slightest difference against Real Sociedad.
The defender had an outstanding performance, although he could not prevent the fall of his team, where Orbelín Pineda is expected to make his debut in the next few days.
The Real Betis team tied on their visit to the Vellacas Stadium to measure their strength against Rayo Vallecano.
The Mexican midfielder Andrew Saved He did not have his best game, since he entered the substitution at minute 40 ‘of play and only five minutes was painted yellow.
For his part, the player Diego lainez He did not enter the exchange and saw the game from the substitute bench.
It should be noted that with this match, the ‘Little Prince’ surpassed Hugo Sánchez as the Mexican with the most minutes in Europe, adding 496.
The Genoa, where the Mexican is trying his luck Johan Vasquez, fell from home 1-0 to Spezia.
The defender played the entire game and his performance was good. Now he has the complete confidence of strategist Shevchenko.
In the Primeira Liga, the team where Jesús Corona plays, Porto, defeated Estoril by a score of 2-3.
The ‘Tecatito’ played 69 ‘minutes, to go out and give entry to the Brazilian Pepe Aquino. The performance of the Mexican was low and he could not shine, making it clear that he is not going through his best moment.
In the penultimate match of the football day in La Liga, Atlético de Madrid entered the La Cerámica field to face Villarreal.
In an entertaining game that ended with a score of 2-2, the Mexican Hector Miguel Herrera ended up watching the match from the bench.
The midfielder does not have a good time with the Colchoneros, where he has been completely erased by the helmsman Diego Simeone.
