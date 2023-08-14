This weekend the activity of the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent returned.
Today in 90min, and as is already a tradition, here we present how the national elements fared in the Old Continent.
The goalkeeper Francis Guillermo Ochoa He ate bench in the Cup match between Salernitana and Ternana, in a game that favored Paco Memo’s men 1-0.
the midfielder Andres Guardado He started as a substitute in the match where Real Betis won 2-1 on their visit to the Estadio de la Cerámica against Villarreal.
The midfielder entered at minute 84′ to replace his teammate Ayoze Pérez.
Last Friday, the extreme Jesus Manuel Corona saw from the substitute bench the defeat of Sevilla at the hands of Valencia by a score of 2-1.
In the Belgian league, the defender gerardo arteaga He did not see activity in Genk’s 1-0 win over Bruges. The national team watched the entire game from the bench.
The Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez He already defends the colors of Fulham in the Premier League.
This Saturday, the national attacker played 58 minutes in his team’s 1-0 win against Everton. He was exchanged for the Serbian Mitrovic.
This weekend Ajax gave Heracles a scandalous rout, beating them 4-1.
the mexican defender Jorge Sanchez He saw the entire game from the bench, and it seems difficult for him to become a starter again.
This Sunday, the national team Santiago GimenezFeyenoord, drew 0-0 against Fortuna Sittard, in a game where the attacker had few opportunities in front of the rival goal.
