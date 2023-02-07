BBefore there were pure gourmet restaurants, the better cuisine was largely in the restaurants of large hotels. The menu offered a wide spectrum, from sausages to caviar. When the usually much smaller gourmet restaurants came into being, they were also available in the hotels a short time later, often alongside other offerings. In the meantime, an opposite trend can be observed again: less gourmet, more breadth.

In the “Parkhotel Quellenhof” in Aachen, the decision has now been made for a spacious “bistro” with a menu that at first glance seems more in the direction of casual fine dining than a traditional bistro. The first is the “sourdough bread with yoghurt butter, beetroot pesto and olive oil”, which you have to order here (for 8 euros) and which is almost the size of a dish of its own. The first starter, the “Graved salmon with carrot, keta caviar and wasabi” (19 euros), looks gourmet; However, you only discover the salmon, which is twisted into a kind of roll, at second glance, and this is reflected in the taste: you have to eat it alone to be able to determine its solid quality.