In “As Ouhès” in Liège there are dishes that might seem like the results of culinary archeology to one or the other guest: for example the head and tongue of the veal. The column This is the guest speaking.

Lüttich, the center of the French-speaking part of Belgium, is likely to elicit mixed reactions from many visitors. You can get there very quickly from the Rhenish metropolises and somehow already feel like you are in France. There are French books and newspapers, and whoever finds the Rue St. Paul in the shadow of the cathedral will discover the purest paradise within a few meters. Gastronomically, there is Belgian diversity and opulence and some wonderfully traditional restaurants. The “As Ouhès” has to be found among the many restaurants on the Place du Marché right next to the central Place Saint-Lambert. Inside, it shines with a seductive mix of French brasserie culture and a traditional regional menu.

The guest first tries the croquettes with cheese from Herve, plus a rather sumptuous salad (13.50 euros). The two croquettes are square packets where the dark breaded layer forms a slightly firm container for the melted cheese inside. The taste isn’t bad, the presumed calorie count is high, and any thought of lean eating immediately recedes into the distance. A second croquette dish, the famous croquettes with small North Sea shrimp (“Crevettes grises”, 17 euros), which can be found almost anywhere in Belgium, is not so popular because the taste of the shrimp is hardly to be found here.