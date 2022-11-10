five questionsThe battle for control in the US parliament has so far been a neck-and-neck race. There is a good chance that the state of Georgia will once again play a decisive role. But the final result is still at least a month away. How’s it going in the midterms?

What’s it all about?

Tens of millions of Americans have gone to the polls to elect the new members of the United States Congress (Parliament). In the House of Representatives (the US House of Representatives) there are 435 seats to be allocated, in the Senate (the ‘Upper House’) 100 seats.

Because these elections are held halfway through the term of incumbent President Joe Biden, they are called “midterms.” But these elections are already an important barometer for the next presidential election in 2024, in which Donald Trump alludes to a return as a candidate. Before the midterms, Democrats still had a majority in both houses. See also Football | The Merseyside derby was scoreless - Liverpool rattled Everton's posts three times

How are things now?

Even after tonight there are few shifts. Republicans seem to be winning in the House of Representatives. With 209 ‘red’ seats, they lead the way against 191 ‘blue’ seats of the Democrats. Although the gain will not be as big as previously expected, it would help Republicans regain the majority in the House.

It’s a neck-and-neck race in the Senate. Republicans currently have 49 seats and Democrats 48.

Which states are decisive?

All eyes are now on the states of Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, where votes are still being counted. These are so-called ‘swing states’, states where neither party has a clear majority. There, the last three seats for the Senate will be allocated.

In the race for the remaining 35 seats for the House of Representatives, the Democrats have a lead at 24 seats. But that’s not enough to take control, because they need to win 27 more. Republicans need only 9 seats in the House to win the majority. See also Energy | Russian gas is sailing along Finnish seas as if nothing had happened - What is it all about?

When will the final result come?



That will take at least another month. That has everything to do with the southern state of Georgia, where a second round of elections is needed for a seat in the Senate.

In Nevada, Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is narrowly ahead of his Democratic opponent, with 160,000 votes remaining. In Arizona it is just the other way around. There, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has a lead of about 95,000 votes over his Republican opponent Blake Masters, with about 600,000 uncounted votes.

If it stays that way, that means the result in Georgia will be decisive. Because both Republican former American Football player Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock do not get the required 50 percent of the vote there, residents will go back to the polls on December 6. In this second round, it is decided who wins and which party thus obtains the majority in the Senate. See also Hurricane "Zeynep" paralyzes public life in parts

Why is this sensitive?

It is the second consecutive time that Georgia can play a decisive role in the election. This is particularly sensitive to Republicans. Georgia has traditionally been a “red” state, but in the presidential election two years ago, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the lion’s den by a small margin.

Trump tried unsuccessfully to challenge the results. Black polling officers were falsely accused of fraud and threatened. This year, Georgia polling stations have taken additional security measures.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: