As is well known, in Mexico We are just about to reach January 6, and that means that the tradition of the Three Wise Men will be celebrated once again, in which children receive gifts from these religious entities, whether from something simple like a plastic cart, to video games or technology. And although letters used to be sent in a helium balloon, young people today want something more convincing, so things are adapting to the current times.

For that reason, on some pages a special trick has been created so that that nephew or son you have can talk to them for a few minutes, this one is called Three Wise Men Experience GNP, in which the person coordinates the appointment to speak with their personification. To do this, you have to fill out a form on the page, in which they ask for specific information such as the child's name, the gifts they are going to ask for, as well as the message that their parents give regarding aspects of behavior that need to be improved.

It is worth mentioning that the message is already pre-recorded by the Kings, only that it is taken as a video call and is quite short due to the other requests that they must attend to, so they briefly tell the boy that his family loves him very much, and they give him a little advice on what he should improve in terms of school or social aspects. This and then finish by saying that they will bring him what he wanted, and to be convincing, they will tell him exactly some of the gifts that he asked for in the letter.

Once this is finished, they say goodbye to the person to wish them a happy Three Kings Day and to continue making efforts in the different aspects of life. This call can be made as is from any device that connects to the internet such as a cell phone, computer or even tablets. From what we have seen up to this point, it has no cost, so it would be worth using it, but yes, we must remember that the adult responsible for the child accepts the terms and conditions about giving the child's names and surnames.

Via: EXP GNP

Editor's note: It is good that people adapt to the times, after all children now want to spend all their free time on the computer or cell phones. Let's say that at least the spirit of asking them for something and also breaking the traditional bread with figs and sugar continues.