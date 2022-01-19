Thursday, January 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how it is on and off the pitch Sharon Corrales, America’s new goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Sharon Corrales

Sharon Corrales, the new goalkeeper for America.

Sharon Corrales, the new goalkeeper of America.

The Costa Rican player is in her country’s national team and has an impact on social networks.

An old football premise indicates that a good team begins to assemble from the goal and in the case of America de Cali female the intention is to fulfill it. For the mission, the Costa Rican Sharon Corrales.

See also  The United States tightens measures but eases quarantines against the advance of the Omicron variant

The scarlet team is once again a candidate to fight for the title of the Colombian Women’s Soccer League in 2022 and as its stellar hiring announced the goalkeeper, from Atlético Chiriquí in Panama and who belongs to the national team.

One of the details that excites the fans of the scarlet team is that Corrales is accustomed to victory and was recently champion in Panamanian soccer, also having the mark of the least defeated fence.

Also, it has only 19 years, measures 1.70 meters, and last year was the best goalkeeper in Panama.

(Video: the gesture that Nairo Quintana had with children, praised in the world)

From the moment her name was announced in Cali, a good part of the red fans have begun to congratulate her through Instagram, a social network in which she usually impresses with her photos.

SPORTS

more sports news

Exclusive: the complaint of sexual harassment that shakes Colombian sports

Wilmar Roldán, the best referee in Colombia, will not whistle at the World Cup

See also  Traffic block: stop to Euro 4 diesel cars in these regions

Cabal and Farah, first victory in the Australian Open

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#pitch #Sharon #Corrales #Americas #goalkeeper

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Celta regains joy against Osasuna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.