This is how it is on and off the pitch Sharon Corrales, America’s new goalkeeper

An old football premise indicates that a good team begins to assemble from the goal and in the case of America de Cali female the intention is to fulfill it. For the mission, the Costa Rican Sharon Corrales.

The scarlet team is once again a candidate to fight for the title of the Colombian Women’s Soccer League in 2022 and as its stellar hiring announced the goalkeeper, from Atlético Chiriquí in Panama and who belongs to the national team.

One of the details that excites the fans of the scarlet team is that Corrales is accustomed to victory and was recently champion in Panamanian soccer, also having the mark of the least defeated fence.

Also, it has only 19 years, measures 1.70 meters, and last year was the best goalkeeper in Panama.

From the moment her name was announced in Cali, a good part of the red fans have begun to congratulate her through Instagram, a social network in which she usually impresses with her photos.

