Five years laterFive years ago, the world held its breath when a Thai cave suddenly filled with rainwater and twelve football players and their coach who were on an underground excursion threatened to drown. Thanks to an international rescue operation, they won the race against time. But how did the main characters fare afterwards?
Bob van Huët and Soufian Bouazis
Latest update:
07:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#ended #football #players #rescued #Thai #cave #front #world
Leave a Reply