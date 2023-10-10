Home page politics

From: Max Müller

Split

Israeli forces patrol areas along the Israel-Gaza border. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

What will Israel’s counterattack against Hamas look like? A military expert expects a ground offensive – and an extremely large number of civilians killed.

Following the devastating attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists, there are increasing signs of an impending Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel ordered the complete closure of the area, which is only 40 kilometers long and six to twelve kilometers wide, while the army mobilized 300,000 reservists. Video images showed the deployment of battle tanks and howitzers to the edge of the Gaza Strip. “What Hamas will experience will be harsh and terrible. We are only at the beginning,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said and vowed revenge.

Israel’s army attacked Palestinian militant targets in the Gaza Strip. The army announced late on Monday evening that the positions were attacked from the air and from ships. The military bombed, among other things, weapons depots, tunnels and a Hamas command center in a mosque. The counteroffensive has begun. But what will it look like?

Israel’s offensive against Hamas: sensitive mission in the Gaza Strip

Stephan Stetter is sure that a ground offensive will follow. “Israel has every right to do this after this terrible terrorist attack by Hamas. Targeting civilians, as Hamas did, is a terrible war crime,” says the expert from the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich. According to the professor of international politics and conflict studies, it is not yet clear exactly how Israel will proceed. “So far there is no consensus within the Israeli government. While the defense minister made it clear that they wanted to completely destroy Hamas, Netanyahu, if one follows the statements made on Monday, is aiming for a long-term weakening.”

No matter how strong the counteroffensive is, it will be a delicate military operation. “The crux of the matter lies in the terrain of the Gaza Strip. It is very densely populated – and of course Hamas has the best local knowledge. She knows the tunnel systems. And whenever things get confusing in a war, the following applies: many civilians will die,” says Stetter. After all, there are around 100,000 terrorists hiding among almost two million civilians in the Gaza Strip, half of them children. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is already difficult; most people are desperately poor. The population is at the mercy of Hamas,” says Stetter.

“From a military point of view, Hezbollah poses a much greater threat”

The Middle East expert expects that the decision on the extent of the counterattack will be made “in the next two to three days.” A decision needs to be carefully considered, given the complex situation. How will Hezbollah, which cooperates closely with Iran, behave in northern Israel? “From a military point of view, Hezbollah poses a much greater threat than Hamas,” says Stetter. “The conflict is not regional, simply because there are not only Israelis among the Hamas hostages – that is a massive bargaining chip.” There are still More than 150 hostages held by Hamas.

Stetter believes that Russia will also look to the Middle East as a welcome distraction. “Although there is no ideological connection to Hamas, there is a common goal: the Western world should be weakened.” A calculation that the West – and Israel in particular – wants to prevent. “There will be a military response from Israel, including with ground troops. How extensive this will be is still unclear. But Hamas is well-connected in the region and should not be underestimated under any circumstances.” On top of that, a re-occupation of the Gaza area would represent a permanent risk, which would make a complete escalation less likely. “An occupation would not end the danger; even then, Hamas still poses a great risk,” says Stetter.

“Furthermore, Israel would be responsible for the population there after a re-occupation, which doesn’t seem to be in Israel’s interest either.” In this respect, he considers the goal of long-term weakening to be not unlikely. A strategy that demonstrably also has its weaknesses. “That was exactly what Netanyahu always wanted to do – and he failed miserably,” says Stetter.