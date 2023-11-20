The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, sent his congratulations this Monday to the far-right Javier Milei for his victory in the Argentine presidential elections.

Milei had already anticipated that he will travel to the United States and Israel before assuming his position as president.

“Congratulations to the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei!” Cohen said through his account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

“We look forward to working with you to strengthen relations between Israel and Argentina and deepen ties between peoples“added the Israeli minister, who invited Milei”to visit Israel soon.

In turn, he appealed to him to “continue the dialogue” to “inaugurate the Argentine Embassy in Jerusalem, capital of Israel.”

For his part, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, called Milei by phone to also convey his congratulations.

“You have a great task ahead of you as the leader of a nation with an important voice in Latin America and the world.“, the Israeli head of state told him, as reported through his account on X, where he stressed that he also appreciates Milei’s friendship “with Israel and the Jewish community.”

Just this Monday, Milei announced that his first two destinations before assuming office as president of Argentina on December 10 will be the United States and Israel.

As he stressed, His trip to the United States will have “a more spiritual connotation than other characteristics”since he will travel to Miami and New York to visit his rabbi friends.

After that, He assured that he will leave directly to Israel, for a visit about which he has already been “speaking with the Israeli ambassador in Argentina.”

The leader of La Libertad Avanza (far-right) defeated this Sunday with 55.69% of the votes the official candidate (Peronism), the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who obtained 44.3%, to occupy the presidency of Argentina.

By tradition, the first trip that an Argentine president makes when he is elected is to Brazil, a country that is not only a neighbor and partner of Mercosur, but it is the main commercial partner.

But during the campaign, Milei had anticipated that in His government’s foreign relations were going to focus on the United States and Israel and that the State will not negotiate with “communist” countries, among which it included Brazil and China, Argentina’s two main trading partners.

