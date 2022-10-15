Last Thursday at the University Stadium, the first leg between Tigres and Pachuca took place, in which the felines won 1-0 with a goal from Frenchman Andre Pierre Gignac.
However, not everything turned out “well” for those led by Herrera, since for a period of the game a risky move was presented for those from San Nicolás De Los Garza.
Igor Lichnovsky disputed a play inside the rival area that represented a clear goal option, and when trying to make contact with the ball a player from the ‘Tuzo’ team tried to do the same, the latter being the one who will achieve it first.
But not everything was there, since in the dispute for the ball both players suffered a strong blow to the head due to the action, this caused the actions of the match to stop for a couple of minutes, to perform the corresponding attention to the players .
In this action, a little blood was seen covering the face of the Chilean center-back, however, the player was able to continue and finish the game and to the tranquility of the feline fans, it was the same player who, thanks to a post on their social networks, let the feline fans know how his face had ended after said action.
In the publication it can be seen that the blow received needed suture to fully heal, this procedure will not affect the presence of the defender who will surely be the starter in the return match that will be played tomorrow, October 16, in the ‘bella airosa ‘ at 9:06 p.m.
