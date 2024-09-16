This Monday, September 16he “No Circulation Today” program will remain active in the Mexico City and the neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexicocoinciding with the Mexican Independence Day celebrations and the traditional military parade.

The Vehicles with yellow stickersplacquers ending in 5 and 6and verification holograms 1 or 2 will be restricted from circulation in the 16 capital municipalities and metropolitan municipalities, no exceptions for the holiday.

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) has confirmed that The double “Hoy No Circula” will not apply on this daysince the ozone levels are within normal parameters and no adverse air quality conditions have been reported that would justify additional measures.

This determination is relevant given that vehicle restrictions are usually intensified during environmental contingencies, especially during periods of greater heat and drought.

Despite the restrictions, certain vehicles are allowed to circulate without limitations. These include electric and hybrid cars, as well as those with an ecological license plate or exempt-type hologram.

Vehicles with “00” or “0” holograms, which indicate the highest standards of efficiency and low emissions, are also exempt.

Emergency vehicles and essential services also enjoy free circulation. This includes ambulances, vehicles for private use by health sector workers with valid credentials, school transportation, personnel transportation and vehicles intended for funeral services, as long as they have a valid verification hologram.

In addition, the circulation of vehicles for people with disabilities who have a Permit to exempt themselves from Hoy No Circula is permitted, as well as those identified with a public passenger and tourism service circulation card, such as vans, minibuses and buses, which comply with current verification regulations.

Motorcycles and cars with a valid Tourist Pass or a special permit issued by the Ministry of the Environment are also authorized to circulate. Likewise, cars with red, blue, pink and green stickers will not face restrictions this Monday.