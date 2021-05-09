A decade ago now, on May 15, 2011, unexpectedly, the call for an online demonstration by the Democracia Real Ya movement triumphed and became a campsite at Puerta del Sol, in the center of Madrid. It thus became an associative and political movement that catalyzed much of the discontent caused by the 2008 economic crisis and of which Podemos has been one of its institutional expressions. Ten years later, for very different reasons – this time it was a pandemic, not the trappings of the unreal economy that swept the real economy – the world is experiencing another crisis with inequality runaway. The 15-M has left many traces in Spanish society, which go beyond a few expressions such as “caste” or “regime of 78”: its tail blows in the party system have once again been in evidence in the recent elections to the Community of Madrid with the withdrawal of the active policy of Pablo Iglesias and the sorpasso from Más Madrid, a split from Podemos, to the PSOE.

We have consulted seven Spanish historians, all 20th century scholars, from different generations and specialties, about the mark of 15-M in recent history. Accustomed to moving in the long times of the past, even the historians of the present are always more comfortable with a broad perspective. However, they coincide in pointing out that perhaps not the date, but the spirit of March 15, has entered to stay in the recent history of Spain (and the Western world).

Protesters during the Puerta del Sol camp that began on May 15, 2011. The image is from May 22 of that year. David Ramos / GETTY IMAGES

“It is undoubtedly a very important date in the developed world,” says Mercedes Cabrera (Madrid, 1951), professor of History of Thought and of Social and Political Movements, Minister of Education between 2006 and 2009, and author of history essays economical like The power of entrepreneurs (Taurus) or Jesús de Polanco, company captain (Gutenberg Galaxy). Just published March 11, 2004. The day of the biggest attack in the history of Spain (Taurus). The 15-M, he affirms, represented a turning point in which changes that came from before were revealed: a transformation in the configuration of the political party system, which is here to stay. In 10 years many things have happened, but still, he points out, we have not closed the cycle. “It was a knock in the way of understanding politics and doing politics, a consequence of the crisis and the institutional deterioration of the democracies that were supposed to have triumphed forever after the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

The seven historians consulted agree that March 15 is a manifestation of the great recession of 2008, which was accompanied by a brutal wave of cuts that wiped out the middle class, condemned millions of citizens to poverty and blinded the future of many young people in Europe and the US The professor at the University of Extremadura Enrique Moradiellos (Oviedo, 1961), National History Prize for his Minimal history of the Spanish civil war (Turner) and the author of several studies on the conflict, indeed believes that it can only be explained in a much broader context. He points out that it is a relevant phenomenon within a popular civic reaction that occurred since 2008 with the economic crisis in the Western world, which became a crisis of the welfare state. It is, he says, a protest against cuts and austerity, but also against the paralysis of the political system in the face of increasing inequality. Many of the demands that then entered the political agenda were related to this inequality: the right to housing, the fight against evictions or corruption.

Moradiellos also relates it to other very different (even opposite) manifestations of this malaise, such as Trump phenomenon. “I do not want to compare it with 15-M, God save me !, but they are part of the same response to globalization, to the emergence of new technologies that revolutionize the world of work.” That is where the Arab Spring would enter – it should not be forgotten that they exploded in Tunisia due to the exhaustion of poverty and injustice -, Occupy Wall Street, the irruption of Syriza in the Greek political ecosystem, even the French Yellow Vests. Eduardo González Calleja (Madrid, 1961), professor at the Carlos III University, expert on political violence in Europe and on social movements and author of the book Rebellion in the classrooms. Student mobilization and protest in contemporary Spain, 1865-2008 (Alianza) sees parallels with those movements linked, he maintains, with the problems of post-industrial capitalism. “Perhaps it is comparable to the outbreak of 1968. In the Spanish twentieth century there is no similar protest. These are processes with a repertoire of peaceful action, which go beyond the national framework ”.

Juan Francisco Fuentes (Barcelona, ​​1955), professor at the Complutense University, author of numerous works on contemporary history – coordinated Political and social dictionary of the Spanish twentieth century-, a student of Transition and author of an essay on 23-F, also believes that the study and understanding of 15-M cannot be separated from the moment in which it arose: “There are two striking things regarding other movements of protest and change: its spontaneity and its impact on the conditions of political life, without however causing a change of regime ”. It affected the bipartisanship and raised awareness against corruption, but did not alter the structures of the democratic system.

The consequences on the Spanish political system, with the entry of new forces and new actors that until then had been left out, is undoubtedly a crucial element of 15-M in which the researchers consulted agree. Beyond the banners, impregnated with echoes of the provocative and accurate hooliganism of May 68 – “Economic slave for rent”, “Rebels without a home”, “More education, less corruption” -, and the assemblies and circles of the Door del Sol, which later moved to the neighborhoods, there was a clear will to break with the status quo. “It will last because it implies a change of third, the entry of new protagonists in political life”, points out Mirta Núñez Díaz-Balart (Havana, 1958), professor of History of Social Communication, former director of the Chair of Historical Memory of the 20th century from the Complutense University and an expert in the Spanish press during the Civil War. The protagonists, he points out, were young people who were aware and committed. “It was an expression from the left, but it happened in parallel to the traditional parties.” It could also mean the end of the Transition, as it had been known until then. The associative movement exposed to society that Spain had changed notably and that new individual and collective protagonists had emerged.

The Puerta del Sol campsite, early on May 21. David Ramos / Getty Images

Pilar Mera Costas (Vigo, 1978), professor of Contemporary History at UNED, author of numerous investigations on dictatorships and nationalisms in the twentieth century and who has just published July 18, 1936. The day the Civil War began (Taurus), points out that it opens the door to a different way of doing politics. The 15-M makes visible a fatigue, which also explains the success of Podemos or Ciudadanos. “The electoral law is the same and yet there is a very clear break: people begin to think that they can vote for other things, a third party appears that takes out seats in Soria and Burgos.” Being the third begins to be important. And possibly it is part of a much longer cycle change: it begins with Podemos and Ciudadanos and will end with Vox, and with the Greens. “We are going to be totally European at this rate, because we were the only country without the extreme right and without an environmental party. We only need a real liberal training ”.

The rethinking of the Transition has been another of the most lasting effects of 15-M: ground-breaking events not only change the future, but also transform the past. A new generation broke into those days of May in Spanish political and social life: not only did it refuse to accept its role in the economic system, but it broke what until then had been one of the greatest consensuses in the collective memory of the forces. democratic institutions: that the passage from the Franco dictatorship to an integrated democracy in Europe had been an unmitigated success. Consensus fruit of the way in which the Transition was made, an agreement that brought together former irreconcilable enemies. Only the violent extremes, such as ETA or the extreme right, were left out.

Assembly in Puerta del Sol, a week after 15-M. David Ramos / Getty Images

For some scholars, by criticizing the values ​​of the Transition so much, the value of consensus and pact has been denigrated. Extremes and anger have been given wings over dialogue as a form of political communication. For others it is an inevitable step in the way new generations look at their past. Ana Martinez Rus (Madrid, 1971), professor of Contemporary History at the Complutense, expert in cultural history and Francoism and co-author of books such as The Second Spanish Republic (Past & Present), explains that he has been teaching 20th century Spanish history for more than a decade and that he noticed an important change as of 15-M. “Before, students never questioned the Transition. From then on they are hypercritical. I do not believe that the Transition should be sanctified, but neither should we look at what was done with the eyes of 2021. From then on, a disgust with the institutional corruption of some elites has been noticed, something that makes sense with, for example, everything that is know now about the head of state. Before it was a very uncritical way of understanding that period. My students in this course were born in 2000 and they are critical ”.

Asked about its long-term effects, Fuentes points out that six months after March 15, the PP won the elections by an absolute majority. “The movement speaks on behalf of the people, but when the people speak at the polls, as happened in France in June 1968, the result is very little like what its spokesmen predicted.” Yes, he believes, lasting effects will remain, including the awareness that the cost of a crisis cannot be borne on its most vulnerable victims. That people react if it is abused. Fuentes affirms that this perception is already influencing the post-pandemic recovery plans, much more constructive than the savage adjustment that was made in the great recession. “This is the main asset of 15-M: the message that people are not easily resigned to losing everything.”

Since 2018, a plaque recalls what happened in those days of May: “We slept, we woke up.” The people of Madrid in recognition of the 15-M movement that took place in this Puerta del Sol ”. The rest is history. In fact, it already is.