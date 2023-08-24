The only acceptable hot dog is one in a bun with a dollop of mustard. You should never leave a four-legged friend in a car on a hot day (or at all), because temperatures can rise very quickly. Your dog would never do it to you either. Fortunately, it is completely forbidden in the Netherlands. Here you can read how high the fine is if you leave your dog in a hot car.

There are probably very few laws that the Dutch support unanimously, but this will be one. If you leave your dog in a car that is too hot, you will have to deal with Article 2.1 of the Code: animal abuse. This states, for example, that you may not let animals do too heavy work and that you may not use dogs as draft animals in the Netherlands (with the exception of sled dogs).

What is the fine if you leave your dog in a hot car

The amount of the fine depends on the situation. Reports from the Public Prosecution Service show that the fine is officially 360 euros, but the OM also says that a prison sentence is also possible in extreme cases. In 2017, the OM issued a fine of 375 euros to a man from Heerenveen and last year a fine of 300 euros to a German tourist in Renesse.

The German tourist had put down a cooling blanket, parked the car in the shade and left the windows ajar. The man from Heerenveen had parked the car in the sun and the temperatures inside the car were already rising to forty degrees. The amount of the fine therefore depends on the situation, but assume an amount between 300 and 400 euros.

The Public Prosecution Service loves dogs

In the case against the man from Heerenveen, the Public Prosecution Service writes: ‘We must take care of our animals as we take care of our children. With love, policy and understanding. In today’s case, at least the mind went wrong by leaving the dog in the car.’ Nothing to add. It is not for nothing that there has never been an unsatisfactory score WeRateDogs.