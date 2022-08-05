When we talk about social networks, the first thing that many think of is Twitter, Facebook either Instagram but hardly anyone remembers Hi5 (either hi5). This site, which founded it Ramu Yalamanchi in 2003, it became widely popular.

To the extent that it exceeded 70 million users in just four years. It was among the most popular destinations on the Internet and a good part of those who visited it came from Latin America.

As in other social networks, people not only shared what they thought, but also posted photos and videos, sharing them with others.

Its customization options were part of its main attractions and it had interesting functions, such as knowing who had seen the user’s profile. But almost overnight she fell into darkness and many people forgot about her. What happened?

Font: Hi5.

It just appeared Facebook and its bestial growth overshadowed what had been achieved with so much effort by Hi5. The creation of mark zuckerberg surpassed that of Ramu Yalamanchi.

Things got to such a degree that in 2006 the social network of Zuckerberg I had 52 million users and of yamalachi barely 18.1 million. Despite the above Hi5 he sought to survive and decided to focus on social games. Then the company bought it tagged.

Font: Facebook.

What happened to Hi5 after falling to Facebook?

taggedwhich was also focused on social games, gave creative freedom to Hi5which created magi.com, an entirely gaming-oriented site in 2011; it did not work and in June 2012 it went offline.

Apparently tagged I did not agree very much with the way this network works, especially in the way of developing its social games. So he decided to take care of its creation with his own development team.

The argument is that they were not so ‘vibrant’ like your own creations. In 2017 both tagged What Hi5 they ended up bought by The Meet Group by $60 million dollars.

Hi5 It continues to function although it is far from its glory days. Although it is free, it has a premium service for which you have to pay $9.99 dollars per month, around $203 Mexican pesos. Thus more functions and privileges can be obtained.

The times when Hi5 competed with Facebook were left behind.