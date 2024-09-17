Hospitals overloaded with people injured in limbs and some in serious conditions: it is the result of A surprising attack suffered by Hezbollah in Lebanonwith over a thousand people who exploded at the same time and they hit whoever had them in their pockets.

Hezbollah points the finger at Israel

The Lebanese state news agency, National News Agencyreports that in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and other areas, «The portable pager system was detonated using advanced technologyAnd Dozens of injuries were reported“. A Hezbollah official pointed the finger at Israel and explained how “the new pagers, which Hezbollah members had with them, They were powered by lithium batteries that apparently exploded».

How Hezbollah communicates

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, had previously warned members of the group not to carry cell phones, saying they could be used by Israel to track their movements and carry out targeted attacks. Therefore, the use of pager had been preferred to escape the clutches of the Israeli secret servicesable to trace communications. It is evident that no one had imagined that they could themselves be used as weapons.

Israeli Hacker Attack in Lebanon: Pagers Explode, Hundreds Injured



Lithium batteries

Rechargeable lithium batteries are commonly used in consumer productssuch as smartphones, laptops and electric cars. These, If overheated, they can smoke, melt and even catch fire with fires that can reach 590°C.

To explode a lithium battery must be overheated: just like that a series of chemical reactions are started that lead to the so-called thermal runaway which then generates the explosion. The increase in temperature can be caused by a short circuit, an overload of the battery itself or an external heat source. In summer, for example, it can happen that smartphones deactivate due to the high temperature that activates a safety procedure of the device.