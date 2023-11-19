🚂🚨 Excl.

How do I advance it? @GusMenFox, I can confirm that Heriberto Jurado (18) has everything arranged with Cruz Azul, the issue is that it is not a request from the new Sports Director. In the absence of a signature, the one wanted by Barça Atlètic in the summer will be a light blue player.#KivitoSports pic.twitter.com/QPZ6hxrxRL — Carrerismo (@ikecarrera) November 14, 2023

Now, the 18-year-old player is considered one of the greatest diamonds of Mexican soccer, he has even dreamed of going to Europe, one of his possible destinations in the past was Barcelona B of the Mexican Rafael MarquezHowever, the hydrocálida board did not let him leave on loan. Of course, he served as a sparring partner in the last 2022 Qatar World Cup and at the age of 16 he debuted with the Aguascalientes team, to which he claims to owe everything.

FC Barcelona Atlètic is interested in Heriberto Jurado, Mexican footballer from Club Necaxa. 🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/foqLxmQ4k6 — Liga MX Draft (@DraftFutMX) August 27, 2023

The one born in Mexico City and selected under-23 plays as a midfielder on the left wing, although depending on the formation he plays, being a midfielder or winger, he has the ability to reach the area and when measured in a head-to-head match, the 90 percent of the time he wins.