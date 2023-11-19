Although the final phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament has yet to be played, Liga MXhe Stove Football heading towards Closing 2024 has already begun. One of the most famous cases is precisely that of Heriberto Jurado, of the Necaxawhich has been at a good level for more than a year, therefore, it is in the sights of Blue Cross and Chivasalthough supposedly the first one would already have it tied up.
It was known that the red and white board, headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro, already had the talented midfielder in its portfolio, however, La Maquina would have already advanced its pieces, especially since being eliminated prematurely, it is already analyzing its possible exits. To this we must add that rumors are already spreading from Brazil about the farewell of the Brazilian winger. Moisés Vieirawho could not establish himself as a starter by adding few minutes, providing only one assist in 17 games, so his replacement would be the Rayos’ offensive player.
Now, the 18-year-old player is considered one of the greatest diamonds of Mexican soccer, he has even dreamed of going to Europe, one of his possible destinations in the past was Barcelona B of the Mexican Rafael MarquezHowever, the hydrocálida board did not let him leave on loan. Of course, he served as a sparring partner in the last 2022 Qatar World Cup and at the age of 16 he debuted with the Aguascalientes team, to which he claims to owe everything.
On the other hand, this season he added 592 minutes spread over twelve games, providing three assists. In addition to this, good things have been said about him, since the coach Guadalupe Ramoswho worked at his side, described him like this: “He is skilled, daring and always goes to the front. These are the things I can rescue from him. He is small, but mentally mature and that makes the difference”. In the same way, Ramos you see a lot of similarity with Andres Guardado.
The one born in Mexico City and selected under-23 plays as a midfielder on the left wing, although depending on the formation he plays, being a midfielder or winger, he has the ability to reach the area and when measured in a head-to-head match, the 90 percent of the time he wins.
In the end, a picture is worth a thousand words, so we leave you how the skilled attacker who aims for Verde Valle or La Noria plays.
