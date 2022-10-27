The return of Henry Cavill as Superman has the public very excited. Not only the possibility of seeing a sequel to Man of Steel more attached to the character in the comics is interesting, but several fans have already begun to speculate about the appearance of Bizarro in the DCEU, and even several artists already show us what the actor would look like in this role.

For those who don’t know him, Bizarro is a clone of Superman who lost control and mutated beyond recognition, damaging his mind in the process, although he still retains several characteristics of the Man of Steel, such as his strength and responsibility for doing the job. right. Thus, the artist known as french known as Samuel Cheve shows us what Cavill would look like in this role.

Together with Cheve, Boss Logic, a famous graphic designer, He also took on the task of creating his own version of Bizarro with Henry Cavill.

Although the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in the DCEU has already been confirmed, at the moment there is no information about the next project of this actor. You can learn more about this comeback here. Similarly, it seems that Man of Steel 2 is already in development.

Via: Samuel Cheve