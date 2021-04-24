Beg he no longer knows what to do to lift his team off the ground in qualifying. He moves pieces in the lineup and even does group therapy, but nothing works. He considers that Eibar does not have to look at what his rival is going to do, but think about the performance of your staff. This morning he has decided to put a video with the best of the year, to see if it works. “Today we have seen images only ours, some bad, but more good than bad, to remember that we know how to do all that, against different rivals“, said the Eibar coach.

The gunsmith coach asks to raise confidence in the group, but starting from a premise: “First each of us has to believe in ourselves and then believe in the one next to you. This right now is the most important thing. “In addition, he claims “Courage” to his team, facing the Gipuzkoan derby on Monday in Ipurua against Real Sociedad. He also demands that people go out into the field thinking “only about that match” as if they were the last points.

He emphasizes that they face a “great team, with a coach who has adapted very well to the characteristics of his players and that they are fighting to enter Europe next season” and that “he is having a great season.” “We know of the difficulties that the party has, but we believe that within these difficulties we can win,” he remarks.

The Biscayan coach considers that his team should not give facilities to Real, “which normally comes out playing from behind”, although last season “they played more directly, they completely changed their style of play” and beat the gunsmiths. Mendilibar has not shielded himself in the numerous casualties that the team has had in these last two months, since he believes that the templates are made for the whole season and they cannot “miss” anyone.

The Zaldibar coach insisted on the idea of ​​focusing on Monday’s game and on beating Real since “it is useless” to think about the results of the rivals. He acknowledged that it is difficult to motivate a team that runs bottom, but you have to insist on what you have done “well” during the season and try to touch the “fiber” individually. “We have to be as brave as we have been for five years or so, which now we are not being,” he concludes.