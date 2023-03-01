A 30-year-old man survived alone for a month in the Bolivian Amazon jungle. What started as a plan for friends and leisure turned into an odyssey amidst wild animals and difficult weather conditions.

“Knowing about survival helped me a lot: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, I have eaten worms, I was attacked by beasts,” said Jhonatan Acosta, interviewed by the television channel Unitel.

How was it lost?

Since January 25, they had reported him as missing. He went hunting with four friends in the province of Baures, in the department of Beni (northeast), but got separated from the group and was never able to find it again.

His relatives went to the media almost daily to ask that the search by local firefighters and rescuers not stop, who finally found him on Saturday, February 25.

“I already believe that this is a reality. I am very happy and grateful to the people who joined my search,” he expressed with obvious emotion.

In the jungle, he lost hope. She even injured her ankle, so she didn’t know how to get out of the area that was haunted by wild animals.

The man related that while he was lost it rained almost half the time. Also, he was able to use his rubber boots to store the liquid, but what when it cleared he had to resort to drinking his urine.

“I asked God for rain. From all this stay in the jungle it will have rained in about 15 days, if it had not happened, I would not have survived, because water is essential,” he said.

‘I’m not sure how many bugs bit me’

In the municipality of Baures, he was engaged in agricultural work, so he already knew part of the mountain. However, this time everything surprised him.

“My goal was to go out to a lake, not only because of the water, but also because I could see where I was lost,” he added to Unitel.

Disoriented, he walked about 40 kilometers hoping to make contact with civilization again, but he passed through the same places where he had been before.

Without protection at night, he mentioned that he was bitten by various types of animals and that now his concern is to check his state of health and “go through a detoxification phase”, because he is not sure “what bugs have bitten me”. He is waiting for help so that he can take the relevant tests after losing 17 kilos of weight.

“I didn’t have a machete, I didn’t have a flashlight, I only had my shotgun and I didn’t think I was going to lose myself for so long in the jungle, so when I saw the rescuers several bushes with thorns separated me from them, but despite that I yelled and asked for help.” , said.

Relief agencies finally found him on February 25. “You are a champion,” they yelled at him when they managed to see him alive.

“I advise you that if you have to enter the mountain, always entrust yourself to God above all else. Don’t just look for God when you have a difficult situation, always keep him in your heart, he will allow nothing bad to happen to you. Do not let me This would have happened if I had entrusted myself to him before,” he said.

lost in the jungle

In 2021, pilot Antonio Sena survived 38 days after crashing in the Brazilian Amazon jungle.

Two brothers, ages seven and nine, were rescued in March 2022 after wandering lost for 25 days, feeding only on wild fruits, also on the Brazilian side of the Amazon.

One of the most remembered cases in Bolivia was that of the Israeli businessman Yossi Ghinsbergwho was lost for three weeks in the jungle of the South American country in 1981. His case inspired the movie “Jungle”, played by British actor Daniel Radcliffe.

*With information from AFP