Blue Waterman ink. The big problem was the blue Waterman ink.

There was no way to remove it. The papers written with pens that had used that tone and that mark were indelible. unfalsifiable. The French Resistance had tried everything possible, but the Waterman blue ink that the prefecture used was like a wall, like a brand with fire that condemned the Jews to the extermination camps.

“I know how to remove it,” said a boy who had barely turned 18, but who had been a dyer’s apprentice. Everything can be erased.

The lactic acid, indeed, erased the ink and, with it, a name. And the name erased an origin and, with it, an original sin for Nazi-occupied France: being a Jew.

-Are you interested in working with us?

It was March 1944, and Adolfo Kaminsky’s life turned upside down.

His knowledge of chemistry earned him a place in the “Sixth”, a tiny clandestine cell of the Resistance that, from an attic in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, tirelessly falsified passports, birth certificates, ration cards, safe-conducts and any paper that fell into their hands and could prevent their owners from a ticket to death.

Orders poured in from everywhere, up to 500 a week, and they relentlessly erased the letters in red, “JUIF” or “JUIVE” (Jewish or Jewish), changing Isaacs for Jean Pierres, Meyers for Dubois, Hannas for Marie- Hélènes.

Before turning 19, under the false identity of Julien Keller, that young man had managed to save the lives of thousands of people thanks to his talent as a forger.. Her own hers was saved by her Argentine passport.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1925 into a Jewish family of Russian origin, that of Adolfo Kaminsky It seems like a story straight out of a black and white spy movie, about hideouts and secret codes, double identities and doors that get pounded in the middle of the night. This week he passed away at the age of 97 in Paris.

On one occasion, the “Sixth” was commissioned to falsify the documents of 300 Jewish children interned in State centers, who were going to be deported. 900 new documents had to be created, including birth certificates, baptismal certificates and ration cards. But there was a problem: they only had three days to do it.

Kaminsky worked day and night, without rest, until at one point he fell to the ground in a dead faint.

His great obsession was to finish the job: “Stay awake. As long as possible. Fight against sleep. The calculation is simple. In one hour I can produce 30 blank documents. If I sleep for one hour, 30 people will die,” he recalls in his biography. Adolfo Kaminsky, une vie de faussaire (Adolfo Kaminsky, a counterfeiter’s life), written by his daughter Sarah.

The laboratory, although small, had everything necessary. Using the photoengraving technique, Kaminsky had managed to manufacture stamps and stamps, letterheads and watermarks.. With a bicycle wheel he created a centrifuge, which allowed him to age the documents.

The five boys and girls who worked at 17 Rue de Saints-Pères, all of them students of Fine Arts or Sciences except Kaminsky, posed as artists. The smells of chemicals were, for the neighbours, paint thinners and the postman always congratulated them on their works, the paintings that they exposed well to view to hide the real work that took place in the attic.

The team, who worked voluntarily, without receiving any payment and risking their lives, in case they were discovered, managed to have the papers of those 300 children on time. But the weight of responsibility and the strenuous effort of the job took its toll on everyone.

Kaminsky lost visibility in one of his eyes due to the intense work of those years.but his companions, those who had code names such as “Otter”, Water Lily” or “Penguin”, ended up committing suicide in the years after the war, according to what he himself recounted in a short documentary made by The New York Times in 2016, The Forger (“The Forger”).

After the war, and always in hiding, Kaminsky continued to falsify documents until the 1970s for different movements, doing his bit in conflicts such as the Algerian war, the fight against apartheid in South Africa, and against the Franco dictators in Spain. or Salazar in Portugal, or for different revolutionary groups in Latin America.

He himself calculated that, in 1967 alone, he sent false documentation to 15 different countries. He even falsified documents for American deserters who did not want to participate in the Vietnam War.

In 1971 he finally said goodbye to that clandestine life and dedicated the rest of his days to photography and teaching.

But that intense life as a forger did not only cost him the sight of one eye.

His family, unable to know anything about this illegal and secret underworld, paid the toll, and his first marriage, in which he had two children whom he did not see for long periods of time, ended in divorce in 1950.

His daughter Sarah, born from a second marriage and almost a decade after Kaminsky abandoned forgery, began to glimpse lights of that past one day when, after having forged her mother’s signature on the school report card, her Father, instead of scolding him, gave him a laugh.

—Sarah, you could have applied a little more, the print is clearly too small!

A refugee life

Kaminsky’s family history had been full of borders, which is perhaps why he dreamed of a world without them, in which people could move freely.

His mother had come to France at the beginning of the 20th century fleeing pogroms, and there he met his father, also a Russian Jew who worked for a Marxist publication.. With the Bolshevik uprising, France, suspicious of the sympathizers of the new regime, expelled them from the country, and the family emigrated to Argentina.

Adolfo was born there and lived the first five years of his life, until the Kaminskys were able to return to France and reunite with part of the family. With them they took something that would later prove vital: an Argentine passport.

They settled in the Norman city of Vire, where Adolfo had to work very early to help with the family economy.

He was 13 years old when he took a job in the village factory. “And then one day, they came.” It was June 1940, the Nazis had invaded France and all the Jews in the factory – he and his brother Pablo – were fired.

He then found employment as a dyer’s apprentice, in a place that was in charge of dyeing leftover World War I uniforms in “civilian” colors. There he learned to remove stains and that alchemy fascinated him.

His boss, a chemical engineer, taught him all the secrets on how to alter or erase colors and stains, and he set up a homemade laboratory in his kitchen -and later in an outdoor cabin after several explosions and the consequent anger of his mother- to experiment about everything he was learning.

To help his neighbors, he dedicated himself to making soap, candles or decontaminating salt, which the Germans had mixed with iron oxide to prevent French peasants from preserving and hiding pork, instead of sending all their animals to Germany, as they were. bound.

His passion led him to work as a chemist in a dairy factory on weekends.where he learned an apparently innocuous trick that would change his life: to find out the fat content of the milk brought by the farmers, a little methylene blue was introduced into a sample and waited for lactic acid to dissolve it.

Methylene blue like the one used by Waterman’s ink.

Life for Jews was becoming more difficult in France. After German officers wanted to turn his uncle’s house into a brothel, he fled to hide in Paris.

His mother, returning from a trip to the French capital to see her brother – “it will be a round trip”, she told them as she left – died under suspicious circumstances. Authorities said he fell from the moving train by mistaking the back door for the bathroom door. Adolfo, however, thought all his life that she was murdered.

Consumed by grief and rage, the adolescent Adolfo found a way to feel less helpless. “I no longer wanted to mourn my dead without doing anything,” he confesses in his biography.

He then came into contact with the resistance for the first time, through the pharmacist of his town, who taught him how to make small detonators and corrosive products to sabotage the German train lines.. “He had at least the feeling that he avenged them. He was proud. He was a resister.”

Drancy

There were hardly any Jews left in Vire, and in the summer of 1943 the family was rounded up and taken to the Drancy concentration camp outside Paris, from which it is estimated that more than 67,000 Jews were sent during the German occupation. to the death camps.

In a moment of lucidity, his older brother wrote letters addressed to the Argentine consulate in Paris, which he delivered to railway workers and even threw from the windows of the train that transported them to the countryside, hoping that one of them would reach your destiny. “One could only hope that a good soul would pay for the stamp and send them.”

Argentina had declared itself neutral in the conflict and, to date, occupied France had respected that neutrality.

“We were thousands. Forty per room. Men and women separated during the night. An anthill. Nobody stayed in Drancy. It is there where they made the selection, before sending the convoys to the different fields in Europe,” recalls Kamisnky, who he recounts how, the night before the games, he could hear “the echo of the cries of those who had just been shaved, and who stayed on the stairs to wait for sunrise because there were no beds left in the rooms.”

The miracle, however, happened for the Kaminsky family.

One of the letters reached the Argentine consul.

“We owed our survival to the diplomatic cowardice of a government that, in order not to alienate the powerful North America without breaking the economic agreements that linked it with Nazi Germany, had chosen to proclaim itself neutral,” he recounts in his biography.

Adolfo Kaminsky was clear throughout his life that “neutrality does not exist. Doing nothing, saying nothing is already being an accomplice.”

Ten days after their release, the family was sent back to Drancy due to the breach of agreements between Argentina and Germany. But, due to a communication error between the French gendarmerie and the administration of the internment camp, the Kaminskys were released.

Back in Paris, his father, who still had friends among the Russians from the Marxist magazine where he worked, was clear: they needed false documentation.

Adolfo was in charge of providing the forgers with the photographs and the necessary data. The contact he had to meet was called “Penguin”.

He was a young boy who, upon learning that Adolfo had been a dyer’s apprentice, told him about the problems they had with Waterman’s blue ink.

“I know how to remove it,” Adolfo said.

