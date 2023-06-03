Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Knows how to stage himself: Roger Stone is one of Donald Trump’s most important supporters and manipulates him when he feels like it. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Donald Trump wants to go back to the White House. That is also the mission of his advisor Roger Stone. In a documentary, he reveals how he manipulates the Republicans.

Washington, DC – Wouldn’t be without Roger Stone donald trump may never have ended up in the White House. Couldn’t have had a decisive say in world politics. His vocally powerful and loyal following, especially among America’s proudest patriots, would also have remained wishful thinking.

In any case: the conservative political consultant who has been supporting the republican supports, knows how things work. And also plays an important role in the renewed attempt at the presidency.

Now, however, Stone should have laid an egg in the nest of his long-time client that he is slowly getting up to speed Election campaign of potential challengers his successor Joe Biden could still hurt. Because in a documentary, the experienced lobbyist revealed how he has been able to manipulate Trump for years when he thinks it is necessary.

Trump adviser reveals how he can manipulate the former US President

Stone made the faux pas while filming the 90-minute film “A Storm Foretold” by Danish filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. This puts the 70-year-old in the center and shows why Trump’s presidency found its logical end with the storming of the Capitol, writes the Internet film database IMDb (for Internet Movie Database). In that synopsis, Stone even becomes as Trump’s godfather titled – which should flatter the former confidant of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

In an almost three-minute excerpt from the documentary, the US news portal The Daily Beast discussed, it is first pointed out that Stone was one of the first people to propose Trump as a presidential candidate. He is then shown making his way onto a stage, where he vigorously drums for Trump in front of supporters of the then President.

“I want to talk to you about Donald Trump,” Stone begins, adding, “He’s a force of nature. He follows his own path. It cannot be managed, cannot be controlled. A man that cannot be commanded, cannot be bought. With that he is closed one of the greatest presidents since Abraham Lincoln become.”

Video: Donald Trump comments on incriminating audio recording

Stone has advised Trump for many years: ‘He abhors any suggestion that he is being manipulated’

In contrast, there is a cut to a confidential conversation in a small group, in which Stone apparently babbles a bit too openly. To save his honour: he probably hardly noticed the camera at that moment, because the scene is being recorded behind the backs of several people standing or sitting across from him, who can only be recognized as outlines.

So here’s how Stone begins: “For 40 years I’ve been able to convince the big man what’s best for him. He’s not easy to deal with. It is very complicated. He abhors any suggestion that he is being manipulated, managed or directed.”

But it doesn’t seem too difficult to let Trump say what you want to hear from him. According to Stone, it is enough to rewrite the past a little.

Trump adviser admits manipulation of ex-president: “Time-consuming, but it works”

“You have to tell him, ‘Remember the night we were in Buffalo. And you gave that speech, and God, there were 10,000 people, more than ever before. And you said XYZ and the crowd went crazy, remember that? I don’t know where you got that phrase from, but it was one of the best.’” Stone provides a common example of Trump manipulation.

Then he mimics Trump, who would have said, “Yeah, I’ll use that again.” Finally, Stone lets the cat out of the bag: “It didn’t fucking matter that he never said that — doesn’t matter. It’s time consuming, but it works. I did it that way for 30 years. ”So Trump put his own opinion into his mouth, which supposedly caught on with his supporters. And the once most powerful man in the world bites innocently.

Wants to return to the White House with the help of Roger Stone: Donald Trump continues to have many supporters in the United States. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Director on Trump Advisor’s Admissions to Manipulation: ‘Forgot He’s Wearing a Microphone’

Stone himself is said to have long since regretted his statements. Especially since after many ups and downs in an on-off working relationship with Trump, he seems to be very popular again. The saved him from a long prison sentence in the course of the special investigation into the influence of the US election campaign in 2016.

Director Guldbrandsen revealed lauf The Daily Beast about the tricky Stone scene: “These are the mishaps that happen. I think he forgot he was wearing a microphone. I know because the next morning he was very, very concerned about what I had recorded.”

Trump adviser on Hollywood classics: “Obsessed with the movie”

Admittedly unflattering, but by no means loaded with as much explosive material are other statements made by Stone during a car ride. There he lets the unrecognizable driver know: “There’s a funny thing: Trump is obsessed with the movie ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ He watches it over and over and over again.”

When told that this story is just too good, he replies, “It’s true. That is one hundred percent true.” This refers to the film by Billy Wilder from 1950, known in German as “Boulevard der Twilight”. In it, a penniless screenwriter and a former film star plunge each other into misfortune with lies and half-truths, fatal for one of them. Critics hailed the film from Hollywood about Hollywood. And obviously Trump too.

In the documentary about Stone, some excerpts had already been published that could still get in the way of him and the whole campaign. In it, the consultant insults, for example Trump daughter Ivanka in the worst way and stressed that he was done with the head of state and supported the impeachment proceedings at the time. (mg)