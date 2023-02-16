BELIZE CITY — On his first day of freedom, former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Majid Khan prayed unobserved for the first time in 20 years.

She ate fresh fish from the Caribbean with her new hosts, tried to figure out her first smartphone, drank a non-alcoholic pina colada with her lawyers and video-chatted with her family in Pakistan and the United States from her adopted homeland of Belize.

Khan, 42, is the first prisoner released from Guantanamo Bay who had been held there as a “high-value detainee,” the intelligence community’s phrase for a former prisoner of the Bush Administration’s secret torture program. .

When he emerged earlier this month from 20 years of social isolation that began with years of solitary confinement, plans, ambitions and observations poured from his mouth.

“I want to go back to work; don’t tell me to relax, man,” Khan said, excited.

I thought you might want to run a restaurant. She definitely wants to run for public election office.

“Tell the Prime Minister,” he said he told Eamon Courtenay, the foreign minister, moments after landing in Belize on a flight from the US military base in Cuba.

Khan added that he had the numbers of two Belizean imams on speed dial, but had not yet visited their mosques in this nation of 400,000 people, some 600 of them Muslims.

Hours later, Courtenay called the main news organizations in his country and announced that, as “a humanitarian act”, Khan, his wife and their teenage daughter would join Belizean society.

Khan was exposed to radical Islam in Maryland, where he attended high school in the 1990s. He went to Pakistan after the 9/11 attacks and became a courier for al Qaeda. From 2003 to 2006, he was held incognito by the CIA, which subjected him to “the most horrendous torture.”

At Guantanamo, he pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and began cooperating with the US. “I have every confidence that he will be a good Belizean for years to come,” Courtenay said. “He never hurt or killed anyone, nor participated in combat.”

To give the Khan family a solid foundation for a fresh start, he said, Belize had required the United States to provide funds to buy him a house, a phone, a laptop and a car.

One of Khan’s first calls was to the two New York City attorneys who had represented him the longest and helped navigate his path to freedom—J. Wells Dixon of the Center for Constitutional Rights, since 2006, and Katya Jestin of Jenner & Block, since 2009.

Members of his legal team had rushed to Belize from the United States a day before his release and waited near his hotel pool to confirm that he had been released.

After dark, Khan entered the company of three Belizean guides—a government employee, a security officer, and a social worker. There were hugs and lively conversations.

Courtenay called Khan “smart, intellectually curious and an excellent cook” who is “outgoing and will easily make friends in Belize.” From the first day he was free “to travel throughout the country, study, work, start a business and make the most of his life.”

So, on the 2nd, Khan and his lawyers ate at a waterfront restaurant, took photos on a pier, and went shopping.

There was still furniture to buy, perhaps a sofa and a dining table, before his wife and the daughter he had yet to meet in person arrived from Pakistan.

Khan declared Belize “the perfect place” for a man like him looking to become “a productive member of society.”

By: CAROL ROSENBERG