According to a source familiar with the progress of the investigations, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, Ratib denied the accusations of financing the gang of former parliamentarian Alaa Hassanein to excavate antiquities, stressing that everything he collected with this person is just a commercial transaction, and it was done with a contract documented in a police report, even if it was There is any suspicious relationship between them for what led him himself to the police when he accused him of fraud in 2017.

Rateb and his defense stressed that all his actions are legal and subject to the supervision of the authorities, and the sources of his money are proven, according to the source.

It is noteworthy that Ratib had previously accused Alaa Hassanein of defrauding him in the amount of 3 million dollars in 2017 in the Abu Nomros Center, south of Giza, and after the arrest of the former parliamentarian known as the deputy of the jinn and the demons, the case ended in reconciliation.

However, Ezz El-Din, the brother of the former parliamentarian who was arrested in the same antiquities case, said during the investigations that Ratib was the funder of the excavations and responsible for selling the excavations’ extracts from antiquities, taking advantage of his foreign nationality and his relations as a big businessman, and that the contract was with his brother to cover up the real reason, claiming transactions. commercial and investment.

A security source told Sky News Arabia earlier that the case may lead to a major case and other parties involved in looting antiquities, pointing out that the excavations include areas in Minya and Cairo.

According to the confessions of the brother of the former parliamentarian, the amount of salary financing for excavation operations reached 50 million pounds.