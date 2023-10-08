Hamas terrorists unleashed chaos during the early hours of this Saturday in Israel, after they managed to cross from the Gaza Strip and enter Israeli towns near that territory. As the agencies’ photographs show, the Islamist radicals have left streets full of corpses in their wake and have taken citizens they captured during the assaults hostage. By early afternoon, at least 100 Israelis had been killed and 900 wounded.

According to videos published by Hamas on social networks, Palestinian terrorists have managed to reach Israeli territory riding motorized paragliders. They have also tried to carry out an assault by sea, using small boats that, in some cases, have been destroyed by the Israeli Navy, as reported by the newspaper ‘Haaretz’.

In addition to a video published by the terrorist group itself, in which the radicals were seen boarding paragliders, others shared by social media users also showed them approaching the towns where they later wreaked havoc.

As seen in other videos, terrorists have also used drones to destroy Israeli tanks.

While the Israeli Army responds harshly to the chain of attacks – with aerial bombardments that have so far left almost 200 Palestinians dead and hundreds injured – the country’s Intelligence has to face criticism from those who point out that Such an event was only possible as a result of a serious miscalculation.