While the population of the Gaza Strip no longer has bread, no longer has medicines, no longer has fuel to operate the plants that desalinate sea water, Hamas and its leaders continue to enrich themselves. The complaint comes from some tweets from the State of Israel, but also comes from reports, news recovered from Arab media and beyond, official hearings in the Senate: in short, all sources agree in attributing millionaires, or billionaires, at the top of the organization and to the same Islamic militant movement that governs Gaza and which brutally attacked Israel on October 7.

The tunnels, dug under the ground of Gaza, are not only used to allow those fighting to move undisturbed and reach the border: they are mainly passage channels for smuggled goods. Hamas does not dig wells to draw drinking water for the population, Israel says. They continue digging functional tunnels for guerrilla warfare. And given that the perimeter of the strip is closed, not only now due to the war, the tunnels are essential for transporting not only weapons but also food and all the basic necessities which, on the black market and at high prices, can still be found in the Strip: according to estimates, Hamas “taxes” amount to 20% of the value of the goods. According to analysis by the State of Israel, Thanks to these taxes, Hamas’ budget reaches a billion dollars a year. But substantial assets are also in the hands of individuals and often the leaders of the organization do not even reside in the Strip, but direct the operations, the aggressions, the war, from afar, from other Arab countries. Unemployment in that portion of the territory is very high, estimated at 60%. In a 2022 World Bank report, Gaza’s GDP per capita was estimated at $1,257, about a quarter of the West Bank’s estimated GDP per capita of $4,458. These figures make it one of the poorest places in the world. And to complicate matters and impoverish the population, the Israeli-Egyptian blockade which since 2007 has imposed restrictions on incoming or outgoing goods also contributes

Ismail Haniyeh He has assets estimated at 5 billion dollars, Israel says. He was elected prime minister of the PNA (Palestinian National Authority) in March 2006, a position he held until mid-2007, when Hamas took possession of the Strip and he was elected president of the organization’s political office, at place of Khaled Meshal. To understand his wealth, just think that in 2010 Haniyed paid 4 million dollars (using his son-in-law’s name as a nominee) for a 2,500 meter plot of land in Rimal, an elegant seafront neighborhood in Gaza, near the refugee camp of Shati where he grew up. Then Khaled Meshal: the latter, founder of the political office of Hamas, became its leader from exile in 2004 and held the position until 2007. He has never lived in the Strip, but has always operated from afar: from Jordan, Syria , Qatar, Egypt. He should now live in Qatar. His assets are estimated by Israel at 5 billion dollars. Then there is Moussa Abu Marzook (or Marzouq), with an estimated wealth of 3 billion euros. Since 1997 he has been vice president of the Hamas Politburo: he had made a fundamental contribution in 1989 to reorganize the movement after the mass arrests and his rise began from there. He is currently in Doha, Qatar, but has lived in Jordan from 1998 to 2001, in Syria in Damascus, in Cairo, Egypt since 2012. He was arrested in the USA at JFK airport in the 1990s, but was then released because there were no formal and precise charges against him. Among the charges that were subsequently contested against him, the financing of terrorist organizations, for which he was subsequently indicted. The three are also mentioned in an official hearing in the Senate given by the Israeli ambassador to Italy, Dror Eydar, in June 2021 and in those documents reference is made to the enormous wealth of the leaders of the organization.

These, and in general all, Hamas leaders live looking over their shoulders from Israel’s attempts to strike and finally eliminate them and in some cases their whereabouts or health conditions are not known for long periods.

There are also the cryptocurrencies. The American authorities, after the attack on October 7, proposed to classify foreign cryptocurrency mixers, i.e. services that “mix” users’ digital funds to continue to guarantee their anonymity, as money laundering tools: precisely the bitcoins could be used to finance terrorist organizations such as Hamas. The fear is that rivers of money could flow into the pockets of terrorists precisely through these channels.