The first sport that combines physical activity, strategy and augmented reality is born. Is named FATE and consists of launching shots of energy balls to mark opponents. Like the burnt, but futuristic.

HADO was born in Japan and is considered a new electronic sport –technosport– in which the augmented reality (AR) as part of combat. You can practice an individual challenge (PvP) or compete in teams.

To succeed in HADO, according to its creators, it requires “great footwork, incredibly fast speed, fantastic agility, but also great coordination between the participants.”

The player enters the court, which should be about 7 meters long, equipped wearing an AR helmet and an internet-connected armband to detect their movements.

HADO is a true global furor

The set of equipment, designed exclusively for HADO, is based on a combination of technical characteristics such as accelerometer, bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection.

As for the rules, it is a kind of tournament where the players must launch energy balls, cover themselves with shields created in virtual form and reload again, without receiving the discharge from your opponent.

The end goal is impact as many rivals to score points in favor and dodge the shots that come from the other end.

There is also a selection of special blows that are awarded to the beneficiary real superpowers for a few moments.

In HADO you have to combine teamwork, defense and attack.

The combination of this lightweight equipment allows players to run, jump, and move across the battlefield.

Additionally, players can choose a skill combo before setting foot on the court. Some prefer the speed of the projectiles, others the power of the shields or the time to recharge the energy, which is a point that should not be neglected.

Despite the agility that is required in each encounter, it is not considered a completely physical game since it is necessary to find a balance with strategy.

The interesting thing about augmented reality is that it is not necessary to use cables to move around the scenarios and that way you have full freedom to play.

It is an electronic sport where physical activity is combined with strategy.

There can be a maximum of three people on each side, although the ideal is two. Every match lasts 80 seconds and whoever has harvested the most hits when the bell rings wins.

If the match ends in a tie, the teams compete for extra time. The first one who manages to hit the opponent with a light ball wins.

In addition, there are several modalities such as Hado Kart, where the objective is the same, but on wheels. And the Hado Monster Battle, where players raid an enemy.

Worldwide, championships are already being held in different countries and an international cup has been announced. Actually there are at least 60 active arenas in 25 countries.

This cyber sport was born in Asia and is growing rapidly. Tournaments are being held and more and more teams appear, especially in Japan.

HADO is a brand owned by the Japanese startup Meleap.

