In recent days the rumors of a new GTA on the horizon have shaken the video game scene. Both fans and media are waiting for any move from Rockstar, and more if it has to do with the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. Various information have indicated that GTA 6 would be set in the 70s and that a trailer of the video game will be published soon, but waiting for all this to be confirmed we can continue to enjoy GTA V, a game that despite being almost 8 years old has aged very well, thanks to additional content and active gaming community.
The release date of GTA 6 could have been leaked in the company of a lot of details
Many of these fans of the game are not satisfied with playing the original version of the game, and introduce a series of mods that allow you to live a totally different and personalized experience. In this case, the user DubstepZz has surprised everyone with the launch of a gameplay in which we can see a GTA V with totally new graphics.
The video is captured from a PC, and according to DubstepZz the game is optimized to reach the highest possible resolution. Account that thanks to the mod it can be played at 8K and with Ray Tracing activated. Obviously to achieve this performance we will need a PC of great quality and power, but the mod itself is available for download on the Creator’s Patreon for only 5 euros.
This is how GTA V looks at 8K and with Ray Tracing thanks to a mod
Rockstar announced that in 2021 GTA V will enjoy an optimization for the new generation of consoles. Although for now it is only confirmed for PS5, most likely, its arrival on Xbox Series X / S will be announced soon.
