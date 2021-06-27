After the dispute between Brazil-Ecuador and Venezuela Peru that ended with the host’s draw against La Tri and the important triumph of La Bicolor, group B is resolved and the first four teams that advance to the quarterfinals are already known. and the first eliminated.

Positions table

Brazil – 10 points

Peru – 7 points

Colombia – 4 points

Ecuador – 3 points

Venezuela – 2 points

Results

Brazil 1-1 Ecuador

Venezuela 0-1 Peru

Who advances to quarters

Brazil qualify in first place and after having given rest to several of its stars. Peru advances in a surprising second place, Colombia will be third and Ecuador reaches the quarterfinals with great suffering, after having been eliminated for a good stretch of their last match.