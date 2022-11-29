those of louis van gaalcommanded again by Cody Gakpothey will face the second classified of the B Groupwhich can be any of the four members, since England, Iran, USA Y Welsh They have 4, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively.

The scenario has been different in the Khalifa International Stadiumwhich has hosted the eventful match between the teams of Ecuador and Senegal.

The match began with a first half marked by Ecuadorian disorganization, which was reflected in a penalty called against that the Senegalese converted. Ismaila Sarr. Ecuador managed to tie the match in the second half, which virtually gave them the pass as second in the group, but 3 minutes later the Africans scored the final 1-2.

An unrecognizable Ecuador, weighed down by defensive errors such as those made by right-back Angelo Preciado, succumbed to a Senegal who dreams of matching their best World Cup participation, achieved in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan 2002tournament in which they reached the quarterfinals.

It is, without a doubt, a great success of those of Aliou Cissewho after running out of his spearhead Sadio Mané due to his serious injury, They have known how to recover and pass the phase. In the round of 16 they will face off with the first classified in group B.