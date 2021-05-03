While the anime of Dragon ball super is still on hold, and no one knows when its second season will arrive, the manga continues to advance.

After the Tournament of Force the fearsome sorcerer arrived Moor, which put the Z Warriors. After the battle against him it seemed that peace had come. But it didn’t take long for a new enemy to appear, which is Granolah. The latter is in search of revenge.

What follows can of course be considered a spoiler in the case of those who do not read the manga. But Granolah has a lawsuit against the entire species saiyan, and all because members of it destroyed their planet.

The fact is that he has on his side to his own Dragon God, which can grant you any wish. So what’s on the way for the manga looks very promising. But to see it animated it will take a long time.

However, thanks to the talent of a fan we can have a rough idea of ​​what the aforementioned would look like in a second season of Dragon ball super. All thanks to a video made by a fan of the series, KameArtZ.

There you can see how he managed to recreate what appears in the manga of Akira toriyama Y Toyotarou. In addition to using the original designs, he colored them in and added some animation. Obviously not comparable to what it does Toei Animation.

Granolah comes to the Dragon Ball Super anime

But for a one-person job it’s not bad. The video has more than 50 thousand views and has more than three thousand likes. Will the anime one day return?

It is to be imagined that this will be the case, but there is no ‘space’ for it to do so. With the anime of One piece underway, as well as the series of Digimon, Dragon quest Y Pretty cureIt seems that the company has its hands full at the moment. At least as far as this year is concerned.

Maybe next time there will be more luck when it comes to Dragon ball super. Some hope that the Goku day, which is held on May 9, there is some kind of announcement.

It’s just a riddle, but we think it shouldn’t be taken seriously. It is a day to celebrate to the fullest Warrior Z and the fans, but more than anything in relation to the community. It will be a matter of good luck if Toei makes an announcement about it.

