dragonball, a franchise that has transcended generations, continues to garner a following and keep its flame alive in the hearts of fans. Since its inception, this iconic anime and manga created by Akira Toriyama has captured the imagination of millions around the world with its exciting battles, charismatic characters, and adventurous storyline.

In today’s era, where technology advances by leaps and bounds, the passion for dragonball has found a new channel to express himself: the artificial intelligence. Advances in image generation and the application of machine learning algorithms have allowed fans to experience a unique blend of nostalgia and creativity by bringing lifelike versions of their favorite characters to life.

One of the most notable phenomena in this area has been the creation of realistic versions of characters from dragonball using artificial intelligence. Passionate fans have employed these technologies to transform hand-drawn character designs into more realistic representations. This has resulted in a resurgence of interest in the series, as fans can see their favorite heroes and villains in a whole new way.

Recently, a passionate and creative request arose from the fan community: the creation of a new version of gynethe mother of Goku. Although his presence in the series is minimal, the idea of ​​bringing this hitherto little-explored character to life resonated with fans. Using the artificial intelligencefans have imagined what the realistic version of Gine could look like, which has generated considerable excitement online and the result was as follows:

Via: nintenderos