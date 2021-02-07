If there is something characteristic of Dragon ball since its appearance it has been a very characteristic line of art. This one comes from its creator Akira toriyama, and has been preserved over the years.

However, the drawing style has gradually changed. The first anime is not the same as the series of Z, as well as Super. Other cartoonists, like Toyotarou, have worked in the franchise. But it has always been sought that the appearance is very similar.

Dragon Ball has a very recognized appearance

The appearance of the characters in the adventures of Goku and his friends is unmistakable, and in fact, it is transmitted to other series. A very clear example is Dragon quest, whose designs are also from Toriyama.

It is not so common to see them drawn in a different way. Toei Animation, who is in charge of anime, has always sought to retain its aesthetics as much as possible. This of course extends to official products, and they are its main attraction.

Dragon Ball: Milk finally reflects all its lost potential thanks to a fan

So the only way to see something different from Dragon ball, from the visual section, it is from other artists.

Sometimes as part of a collaboration, as happened when Eiichiro Oda, creator of One piece, drew Goku with a face similar to that of Monkey D. Luffy.

At other times, it is the amateur artists who give the characters of the series a different appearance. Each of them decides to apply their own and different style.

Goku in the style of Trigger, the study of Kill la Kill

That is the case of Aeyga X, who decided to design Goku as if it were drawn by Trigger. This study is responsible for series such as Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill, and more recently, BNA: Brand New Animal.

Although all his creations have different plots and approaches, many share similar designs. This is how we can appreciate what the maximum would look like Warrior Z with a different style, and more typical of this company.

Goku remember a little Gallic, one of the protagonists of Promare, one of the most recent films he has worked on Trigger. Could this studio one day make a film of Dragon ball with authorization from Shueisha?

It looks dubious, as surely the studio would be asked to stick to the designs of Toriyama. As we mentioned before, the aesthetic of the series is what is so well known and popular. However, it is worth dreaming and for that there is the fan art.

Source.



