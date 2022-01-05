One of the great premieres of the anime world in the cinema last year was that of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the film based on the story that serves as a prequel to the work of Gege akutami.

It is currently one of the most watched films in Japan and is still in theaters. According to reports it is another great production of MAPPA, the studio responsible for the original TV anime. And it seems that its popularity shocked people from the manga world.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been well received in Japan

Between them to Atsuo Ueda, which is the illustrator of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the continuation of Fairy tail. This cartoonist is the one who makes the drawings of the new adventures of Natsu and his friends, while Hiro mashima makes history and is in charge of its supervision.

Ueda used his account in Twitter (@ atsuwo521) to share a tribute to one of the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In this case it was the charismatic and popular Satoru Gojo.

As you will notice in the image that accompanies this note, he drew him with his younger appearance. It is precisely how it appears in this animated film, which is not at all strange if we take into account what happens in the past.

That is the reason why the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori, does not appear on the scene. The protagonist falls on this occasion in Yuta okkotsu, a tormented hero with a very different approach.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime confirmed now

What concerns to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the story still continues. This sequel to the original series began to be published in July 2018 and has already been published 10 volumes in the country of the Rising Sun.

For what was revealed in 2021 it will have its respective animated adaptation, but it is not known when it will be released. Although it is not known which studio or the production team will perform it, it is expected that all actors and voice actresses will participate again.

Speaking a bit about the illustration, which was great, in the background you can see Juvia lockser from Fairy tail a little confused. It seems that she is listening to the voice of her beloved, Gray fullbuster, but can’t find it.

It’s a little joke on the part of Atsuo Ueda, since the voice actor of Gray, Yūichi nakamura, also plays Satoru Gojo. An occurrence of Ueda and that goes very well with this funny cartoon.

