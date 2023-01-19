Before showing the final design of a character, artists spend hours and hours creating different sketches that help them conceive the design they so desire. Usually these attempts are private, and rarely made public. Fortunately, Akira Toriyama it is not so, so in recent years we have seen various illustrations that show us how certain characters were going to look at some point, and this is also the case with Gohan.

Not long ago, V-Jump magazine shared a series of sketches created by Akira Toriyama that give us an idea of ​​the creation process multiple characters had to go through. In Gohan’s case, we can see how Goku’s son almost wears a Ninja suit, and much more.

At the end of the day, one of the designs, the one in the center, reflects Gohan’s outfit during the Cell arc, something that happened years after its conception. In this way, it is clear that although an idea is not so attractive at first, it should not be abandoned completely either. On related topics, Orange Piccolo comes to a Dragon Ball game. Similarly, model gives life to Bulma.

Gohan is one of the best characters in Dragon Ball Z. Although Goku’s son has not had the role that many wanted in Dragon Ball Super, Superhero He showed that he still has potential as a leading man. Let’s just hope she’s given a chance to shine once more.

