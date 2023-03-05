Some time ago there were rumors that Disney via Fox would make a movie about dragonball. Nothing turned out to be true, but there was no shortage of those who imagined which actors would participate. Maybe some thought of Tom Holland as Gohan and there is an idea of ​​what he would be like.

All thanks to the participation of a Brazilian illustrator and digital artist, Samukarts (@samukarts), who decided to create a very competent design of this actor playing the son of Goku.

It is what you can see in this note. He named his work ‘Dragon Ball: No Way Home’in honor of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home where Holland plays Peter Parker, and consequently, Spider-Man.

The outfit that Tom Holland wears as Gohan is the one he usually wears to honor Piccolo, his teacher. This one is in a bluish-purple color with a red belt and wristbands. Maybe his hair isn’t very convincing.

One of the main characteristics of the characters created by Akira Toriyama, especially the Saiyans, is their hair with locks that look like spikes.

In the case of this design of Tom Holland as Gohan in dragonball her hair has volume but not as it would appear in the manga and anime.

However, this would simply be a proof of concept for the character, and on average, the job of Samukarts is acceptable.

What is Tom Holland currently working on?

As it comes true to see Tom Holland as Gohan from dragonball, this actor is involved in other roles. Among those confirmed so far is one in The Crowded Room of Apple TV+, where he is also an executive producer.

He is also involved in the project of Beneath a Scarlet Sky like Pino Lella, a spy series from World War II. Another production he is involved in is a Sony biopic of Fred Astaire.

Holland is the one who will play this actor and dancer who amazed the world so many years ago. What about his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It seems that he is willing to return after discussing the issue with Amy Pascal who runs the franchise. But there are still no concrete details of the fourth Spider-Man film, or of any appearance in one of the Marvel Studios movies.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer.