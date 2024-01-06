It's not a secret that Godzilla Minus One is winning the hearts of all moviegoers, but that's not all, as it is also sweeping the box office in Mexico. In this way, it has been revealed that The new film starring the king of the kaiju was positioned in third place during its premiere in our country.

According to Oliver Meneses, entertainment analyst in Mexico, Godzilla Minus One debuted on 797 screens, and managed to raise more than $32.7 million pesos during its first days in national movie theaters. Without a doubt, a great achievement and, probably, the greatest success of Konnichiwa!, who have been in charge of bringing Japanese films to our territory in recent years.

In 3rd place with great hype and excellent reviews around the world, GodzillaMinusOne opens with 797 screens and a #EndPremiere from $25M quickly reaching $32.7M. In 4th Ducks! lasts on 1,376 screens and with a target of $14.5M it reaches $97.8M pic.twitter.com/7V6x50eVus — Oliver Meneses (@Showbeast) January 2, 2024

During the same week, Wonka took second place in sales, generating $36.3 million pesos, for a cumulative total of $348.8 million. It is important to mention that the film starring Timothée Chalamet is available on 1,956 screens, more than double the number Godzilla Minus One.

In second place, the wonderful Wonka has great word of mouth that propels it into its 4th week and with still 1,956 screens it adds up to a total of $36.3M for a total of $348.8M of good results pic.twitter.com/moW20CCAZI — Oliver Meneses (@Showbeast) January 2, 2024

Finally, in first place, and to the surprise of many, we find Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich generated $54.7 million pesos, for a cumulative total in our country of $237 million. This was the film with the most screens, since 2,783 theaters are showing it in Mexico. This shows that, even with these disadvantages, Godzilla Minus One It is winning the hearts of all those who love going to the movies.

The closing of the DCU as we know it has an end of $54.7M in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and despite the bad predictions it has a 2nd week with 2,783 screens reaching a fast $237M. That biz has already come out for WB/DC, at least in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/x89iVGG4DU — Oliver Meneses (@Showbeast) January 2, 2024

We remind you that Godzilla Minus One It is already in national cinemas, and if you still have doubts, you can check several reviews here. Likewise, this is the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: New Empire.

