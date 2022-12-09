November was quite a busy month for the video game market. In this way, the NPD Group, an organization that is responsible for collecting and sharing information related to the sale of video games in the United States, has revealed the list of the best-selling games in this market last month and, no, God of War Ragnarok It is not in the first position.

According to the NPD Group, the best-selling game in November in the United States was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which not only manages to position itself in the first place for the second consecutive month, but also It is already considered the most successful title in this market in 2022.

For his part, God of War: Ragnarok took second place, followed by Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in third place. Similarly, Tactics Ogre: Rebornanother of November’s new releases, debuted at number 17. However, it is important to mention that the list does not take into account digital sales, only physical ones.

Although a few days ago we saw the launch of Need for Speed: Unbound, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Y The Callisto Protocol, it is very likely that the December list in the United States will not have much change in the first place. On related topics, the PS5 is already the best-selling console in the United States.

Editor’s Note:

More than new releases or God of War: Ragnarokit will be very interesting to see what will happen with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Although its initial sales were impressive, public opinion has been negative, so we could see a marked decline in sales.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz