Giulia Cecchettin was killed by several blows to the neck and head: what emerged from the first cadaveric inspection

He had several cuts on his hands and arms Giulia Cecchettin, is what emerged from an initial inspection of the body, carried out by the medical examiner Antonello Cirnelli, together with the deputy prosecutor of Pordenone, Andrea Del Misser. News that will bring even more pain to his family.

Late yesterday morning, officers have found the body of the 22 year old, afterwards 7 long days since his passing. Her ex-boyfriend, for whom an arrest warrant is pending Europeanthere is no news yet.

The agents are currently doing all the analyses of the case, also to reconstruct the movements, but above all to understand what the young woman is like dead.

Filippo and Giulia had been missing since the evening of Saturday 10 November. They had gone out together to look for her graduation dress and had gone to the shopping centre Marghera. They had also had dinner there.

Nobody knows exactly what happened, but the only certain thing is that something broke out between them quarrel. The first to have seen them was a neighbor of the girl, who saw two young people arguing in the parking lot. When the officers arrived, there were no more of them tracks.

Subsequently, the argument continued in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. From a video from a camera, Giulia is seen getting out of the car and Filippo attacking her from behind her. Hitting her forcefully and lifelessly, put it back in the car.

How Giulia Cecchettin died

The family members, not seeing them return home, suffered the following morning reported disappeared and the searches began from here. For 7 long days everyone hoped to be able to hug them again, until unfortunately on the morning of Saturday 18 November, when they found the body.

Giulia unfortunately passed away due to several slashesin the area of head and neck. He also had several cuts on his arms and hands, signs of attempted suicide defence on his part.

From what has also emerged, Filippo would have let it fall for approximately 50 meters. When in the end it didn’t stop in a gully located near the Bargis lake. For now there are still no traces of him.