The last time tigers and cougars they faced each other, the duel took place at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, in Marco Antonio’s debut: ‘Chima’ Ruíz as technical director of the Tigres team. Those from San Nicolás defeated those from the capital 4-2, sealing the victory with an anthology goal scored by Sebastián Córdova and a definition by André-Pierre Gignac.
Since he arrived in Mexico more than eight years ago, the Frenchman has scored a goal for practically all the teams and has also celebrated in all the stadiums. However, his number one client is precisely the UNAM Pumas, for whom he has scored a goal seventeen times.
The first time that Gignac scored a goal against Pumas, it was nothing more and nothing less than in the final for the Mexican championship, in that already distant 2015 Apertura tournament, when the Frenchman took the ball, and, with a lot of personality, charged from the eleven steps to put the score 1-0 in favor of Tigres.
The first leg would end 3-0 in favor of Tigres. The return was an ordeal for those then led by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, well they were crowned champions in the Ciudad Universitaria stadium, they lost the duel 4-1, taking everything up to the penalty shootout.
The goal for Tigres was scored by Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, in stoppage time, and then he scored again from eleven steps when he had to kick on penalties. In 2016 he scored a hat trick for them in the quarterfinals, ending a losing streak of matches without scoring.
