Gianluca Vialli and the disease, the sentences of the former footballer on the tumor

Gianluca Vialli didn’t make it: he died after fighting pancreatic cancer for five years, a disease he had spoken about publicly several times with courage and determination, but also with great humanity.

It was 2017 when the former Sampdoria and Juventus footballer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After eight months of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy, Gianluca Vialli recounts his illness publicly for the first time in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“I would have gladly done without it. But it was not possible. And so I simply considered it a phase of my life that had to be lived with courage and from which to learn something” declared the former player.

“I knew it was hard and difficult to have to tell others, my family. You would never want to hurt the people who love you: my parents, my brothers and sister, my wife Cathryn, our little girls Olivia and Sofia.”

“It comes over you as a sense of shame, as if what happened to you was your fault. I went around with a sweater under my shirt, so that the others wouldn’t notice anything, to still be the Vialli they knew”.

“A year has passed – Vialli said in 2018 – and I’m back to having a beastly physique. But I’m still not sure how the game will end. I hope my story can serve to inspire people who find themselves at life’s defining crossroads.”

“Life is 10 percent what happens to us, and 90 percent how we deal with it. I hope my story can help others deal with what is happening in the right way”.

The same year Gianluca Vialli participates in the program What’s the weather like, revealing further details about his illness: “I find it hard to say but the experience of the tumor, even if it seems strange, has helped me to become a better person. Everyone believes that I faced the disease with courage, but the truth is that very often I pissed myself”.

“Everything happened suddenly. I faced this disease with the same spirit I had as a footballer, this helped me a lot” the former footballer said.

“Receiving such news helps to give more value to family and things, and in a certain sense to take better care of oneself. I immediately set myself long-term goals: not to die before my parents and to take my daughters down the aisle when they get married”.

“Then I set myself short-term goals instead: the operation, hospitalization, chemo, the radio and finally going on vacation to Sardinia again with a physique to show” Gianluca Vialli declared again.

Years go by, but the tumor doesn’t leave him alone. In 2021, in fact, the former head of delegation of the Italian national team reveals: “I’m quite well. I haven’t completed the trip yet and the uninvited guest is always with how”.

“Sometimes it is more present, others less – declared Vialli regarding the tumor. Let’s say that now I’m undergoing maintenance, we go on and I hope you can put up with me for many years”.

New revelations arrive in 2022, a few months after winning the European Championship together with his close friend Roberto Mancini. In an interview with A simple questionthe docu-show by Alessandro Cattelan broadcast on Netflix, Vialli reveals: “I’m afraid of dying, eh. I don’t know when the light goes out what’s on the other side. But I’m also kind of excited to find out.”

“I also realize that the concept of death is used to understand and appreciate life. The anxiety of not being able to finish all the things I want to do, the fact of being super excited by all the projects I have, is something I feel very lucky for” added Gianluca Vialli.

“Illness is not only suffering: there are beautiful moments. Life – and I didn’t say it but I fully agree – is made up of 20 percent by what happens to you but 80 percent by the way you react to what happens. And the disease can teach you a lot about how you are made, it can also be an opportunity. I don’t say to the point of being grateful towards the tumor ”.