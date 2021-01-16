The City Council of Murcia, through the Citizen Attention Service, dependent on the Department of Urban Agenda and Open Government, directed by the mayor Mercedes Bernabé, this Saturday held four civil weddings. The links have been adapted to the new regulations established by the Ministry of Health to prevent coronavirus infections.

In this way, all the celebrations have been broadcast by videoconference to facilitate that family, friends and relatives of the couple could follow the ceremony virtually. This service is provided by the Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration, directed by the mayor José Guillén. Likewise, the contracting parties have been accompanied by six guests and the witnesses.

Notice to the bride and groom



From the Consistory this Friday the bride and groom were notified of the new limitations decreed by the health authorities due to the crisis of the Covid-19 and neither couple canceled the link. The councilor for Urban Agenda and Open Government, has gone to the Plenary Hall, where the weddings are held, to check the application of the agreed measures.

The councilor Bernabé pointed out that “our main objective is to combine security with the provision of quality services that are up to what citizens deserve on such an emotional and special day.”

The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Pérez, has officiated one of the links held today, while the Councilor for Culture and Heritage Recovery, Jesús Pacheco, has officiated the other three.

Three more scheduled weddings



The next wedding that are scheduled to celebrate in the Murcia City Council are dated for Saturday, January 30. Three links are planned for that day, which will be held in accordance with the existing regulations at that time to face the pandemic.

The Civil Marriages Office of the Murcia City Council serves the public in person by appointment, from the telephone 010 and at the number 968 22 95 49, if it is called outside the municipal term.